DU releases list of 63 expelled students

Dhaka University (DU) authorities on Tuesday released a list of 63 students who have been expelled for cheating in the university admission tests.

The respective students gained admitted into the university using leaked question papers and digital forgery, according to the list released on Tuesday.

Earlier on January 28, the university suspended the respective 63 students for their admission via digital forgery.

List of those students, admitted under academic sessions of 2012-13 to 2017-18, were sent to relevant faculties and halls for action.











