

Bangladesh moves forward in technology

BASIS is working to implement the 'Digital Bangladesh' initiative of the government. The whole world has already praised the progress of Bangladesh in the information technology sector.



ICT State Minister Zunaid Ahmed Palak said the information and communications technology sector in the country is worth about 1 billion USD which will reach to 5 billion USD by 2021.



"For this, 24 Hi-techs have been created across the country. We all have a wish and that is to use technology for socio-economic development,"

BASIS President Syed Almas Kabir said Bangladesh has emphasized various infrastructure developments including efficient human resource development to face off the fourth industrial revolution, the information technology sector of.

James H Poisant, Secretary-General of the World Information Technology and Services Alliance (WITSA), an international organization of the IT sector, said that Bangladesh is doing well and giving great importance to IT.

"That's why WITSA has chosen Dhaka for the World Conference. Bangladesh has Vision 2021, through which ICT is moving forward. Leadership is the key to success in any country. Bangladesh possesses it," he added.



The SoftExpo, organized by BASIS scheduled to be held from February 6 to 9, 2020; will highlight the new decade's innovations and the success of local software companies.





























