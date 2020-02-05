

YouTube gained $15bn last year



The announcement marks the first time in YouTube's nearly 15 years as a Google-owned platform, since Google bought the website in 2006 for $1.65 billion, that the company has revealed how much money YouTube-hosted ads contribute to the search giant's bottom line.

YOUTUBE CONTRIBUTES 10 PERCENT TO GOOGLE'S OVERALL REVENUE

On an annual basis, Google says YouTube generated $15 billion last year and contributed roughly 10 percent to all Google revenue. Those figures make YouTube's ad business nearly one fifth the size of Facebook's, and more than six times larger than all of Amazon-owned Twitch.



Separately, Google says YouTube has more than 20 million subscribers across its Premium (ad-free YouTube) and Music Premium offerings, as well as more than 2 million subscribers to its paid TV service. Alphabet says revenues from those products are bundled into the "other" category, which made $5.3 billion last quarter and also includes hardware like Pixel phone and Google Home speakers.



Overall, Alphabet made $46 billion in revenue in the quarter that ended December 31st, 2019, a 17 percent jump over 2018. Nearly $10.7 billion of that was profit, the company says. Google's search business remains the big moneymaker of Alphabet's sprawling empire, earning $27.2 billion for the quarter. But alongside YouTube ad revenue, Google is also disclosing the financial performance of its cloud computing division. Google Cloud made $2.6 billion in revenue for the quarter, the report reveals.



That means Google massively beat Wall Street expectations on profit, but missed on revenue. That could be one reason why Google may be disclosing YouTube and Google Cloud revenues for the first time.

Sourceeverge.com

































