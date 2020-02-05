Video
Wednesday, 5 February, 2020, 8:46 AM
ISPs focus on value addition in connection

Published : Wednesday, 5 February, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 37
Shaikh Shahrukh

Internet service providers has focused on value added services to face off challenges of upcoming transformation through next generation network, top executive of internet trade body said.

Talking to Daily Observer, Internet Service Providers Association of Bangladesh (ISPAB) President Aminul Hakim mentioned that there is no alternative to integrate new feature to the broadband for increasing penetration in mess of mobile connectivity.
ISPAB is the apex trade body of internet firms approved by the telecom regulator.  
Hakim said the broadband serves different segment which is out of box from the mobile internet.

"Mobile internet never challenges for the broadband as the service provider are now maintain maximum gigabyte per second speed through optical fiber connection.  Besides, a base station of mobile operator can't disseminate such bandwidth as there is limitation in base stations. So that, the broad band always special and focused to uninterrupted connection," Hakim, also chief executive of AmberIT, compared between broadband mobile connectivity.

Amber IT is pioneering creation of a national, fully resilient, MPLS network and the continuous testing and adoption of emerging communications platforms.
"We achieve the customer trust through extensive portfolio of internet and data connectivity, Besides IP telephony and related services supports to simplify the process of ordering, provisioning and supporting them," Hakim said.
The telecom regulator allows mobile dialer services for the internet service providers. The government also cleared the way to provide license of IP-TV last year which a new area of exploring, Hakim claimed.

"We have a combo titled Triple Play which enables user to enjoy, internet, television and telephone under one connection. Besides, the service providers are also working to develop mobile dialer app to bring one-stop solution. The service will hit market within two or three months. It will bring positive changes in the connectivity industry," he said.
Its may mention, there are over 5.742 million of broadband connections in Bangladesh till December 2019.


