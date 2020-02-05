Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 5 February, 2020, 8:46 AM
Home Art & Culture

Oscars 2020 red carpet: Stylist predicts return to â€˜extravaganceâ€™

Published : Wednesday, 5 February, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 82

Oscars 2020 red carpet: Stylist predicts return to â€˜extravaganceâ€™

Oscars 2020 red carpet: Stylist predicts return to â€˜extravaganceâ€™

A return to "extravagance" is what one fashion stylist is predicting when Hollywood stars parade the red carpet at the Oscars on Sunday.
"There were years where it was minimal. And, you know, people were wearing tuxedos, suits and blacks and that's always a classic," said New York-based stylist Katie Keim.
But this year Keim said she expects to see "extravagance ... color, shape, sequins."
Certainly, the right look for the Oscars can earn a celebrity tons of attention - both good and bad.
Vibrant colors and the mixing of hues such as red and pink are trends Keim is expecting to see continue in this year's award season, along with exaggerated silhouettes and sequins.
"Shape is a huge one, and I'm always looking for something really interesting and ornate when I pull dresses for my clients," Keim said.
"It's going to be all over the place, sequins, embellishment, beading...think of the Roaring Twenties and 100 hundred years later."
As for the stars to watch, Keim listed the entire star-studded cast of 'Little Women', which includes Saoirse Ronan and Florence Pugh, as her most anticipated.
"All those girls are exciting and they look great on the red carpet," she said.
Keim said the Oscars red carpet merges the best of fashion and the best in film.
"And that makes the stakes a little bit higher and everybody kind of goes for it without jumping over the cliff and going too far," Keim said.    —Reuters


Â« PreviousNext Â»

You Might Also Like
Justin Bieber says his drug use got â€˜crazy scaryâ€™
Oscars 2020 red carpet: Stylist predicts return to â€˜extravaganceâ€™
Tribhuban underway at Shilpangan Gallery
Shwapnil Shojib and Tamanna Pramie to launch a music video
Poet Muhammad Samad demands Swadhinata Puroshkar for Mahadev Saha
Sara Ali Khan says getting trolled for â€˜overactingâ€™ in Love Aaj Kal hurt her: â€˜I had no idea what it was looking likeâ€™
Remembering Zahir Raihan at Shilpakala Academy
Bryant death has Lopez and Shakira planning Super Bowl message


Latest News
Red Cross official fired for failures at China virus epicenter
RU Press Club gets new committee
Bangladesh Cricket team off to Pakistan
DUJ demands arrest of journo attackers
PM reaches Rome
Disabled boy dies in China after father quarantined
BNPâ€™s 2-day programme seeking Khaledaâ€™s release
HC stays time scale deduction order of 51 teachers
Number of dailies in Bangladesh now 1,277: Minister
Bangladesh has â€˜15 lakhâ€™ cancer patients
Most Read News
Inauguration of the 10th anniversary programme of 'Sholpo Meyadi Shishu Shikkha Karjokrom
Sara Ali Khan says getting trolled for â€˜overactingâ€™ in Love Aaj Kal hurt her: â€˜I had no idea what it was looking likeâ€™
'Rohingya robber' killed in gunfight
Newly elected councillor among 8 arrested
BB allows travellers to bring in $10,000 without declaration
Expatriate killed in motorcycle crash
People's apathy in polls not good for democracy: Obaidul
PM Hasina off to Italy
14 Kenyan children killed in stampede
14 Rohingyas hurt in exchange of fire
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft