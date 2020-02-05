

Artworks on display at the exhibition

Tribhuban underway at Shilpangan Gallery



























A group art exhibition, titled Tribhuban, is now on at Shilpangan Gallery in Lalmatia, Dhaka. Featured artists are Karu Titas, Bipul Shah and Mahmudur Rahman Dipon.The opening ceremony of the exhibition was held on January 31. Professor Syed Manzoorul Islam inaugurated the exhibition as chief guest, while TV actress Shampa Reza and noted artist Tarun Ghosh were present as special guests. Senior painters, journalists and cultural activists were also present at the inaugural session. The exhibition will continue till February 11. The exhibition features landscapes, grasping the contemporary time and experience and a superb depiction of lyrical abstraction. Among the participating artists, Mahmudur Rahman Dipon's works plunge deep into varied geometric forms. The natural contour lines and amorphous forms represent poetic expressions. Dipon's colour palette varies from crimson to green, to sad blue evoking a sense of melancholia and aloofness. But there is also a tranquil, mystical quality to his works, of the kind often found in abstract expressionism.