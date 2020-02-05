Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 5 February, 2020, 8:45 AM
Home Art & Culture

Tribhuban underway at Shilpangan Gallery

Published : Wednesday, 5 February, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 53
Culture Desk

Artworks on display at the exhibition

Artworks on display at the exhibition

A group art exhibition, titled Tribhuban, is now on at Shilpangan Gallery in Lalmatia, Dhaka. Featured artists are Karu Titas, Bipul Shah and Mahmudur Rahman Dipon.
Tribhuban underway at Shilpangan Gallery

Tribhuban underway at Shilpangan Gallery

The opening ceremony of the exhibition was held on January 31. Professor Syed Manzoorul Islam inaugurated the exhibition as chief guest, while TV actress Shampa Reza and noted artist Tarun Ghosh were present as special guests. Senior painters, journalists and cultural activists were also present at the inaugural session. The exhibition will continue till February 11. The exhibition features landscapes, grasping the contemporary time and experience and a superb depiction of lyrical abstraction. Among the participating artists, Mahmudur Rahman Dipon's works plunge deep into varied geometric forms. The natural contour lines and amorphous forms represent poetic expressions. Dipon's colour palette varies from crimson to green, to sad blue evoking a sense of melancholia and aloofness. But there is also a tranquil, mystical quality to his works, of the kind often found in abstract expressionism.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Justin Bieber says his drug use got ‘crazy scary’
Oscars 2020 red carpet: Stylist predicts return to ‘extravagance’
Tribhuban underway at Shilpangan Gallery
Shwapnil Shojib and Tamanna Pramie to launch a music video
Poet Muhammad Samad demands Swadhinata Puroshkar for Mahadev Saha
Sara Ali Khan says getting trolled for ‘overacting’ in Love Aaj Kal hurt her: ‘I had no idea what it was looking like’
Remembering Zahir Raihan at Shilpakala Academy
Bryant death has Lopez and Shakira planning Super Bowl message


Latest News
Red Cross official fired for failures at China virus epicenter
RU Press Club gets new committee
Bangladesh Cricket team off to Pakistan
DUJ demands arrest of journo attackers
PM reaches Rome
Disabled boy dies in China after father quarantined
BNP’s 2-day programme seeking Khaleda’s release
HC stays time scale deduction order of 51 teachers
Number of dailies in Bangladesh now 1,277: Minister
Bangladesh has ‘15 lakh’ cancer patients
Most Read News
Inauguration of the 10th anniversary programme of 'Sholpo Meyadi Shishu Shikkha Karjokrom
Sara Ali Khan says getting trolled for ‘overacting’ in Love Aaj Kal hurt her: ‘I had no idea what it was looking like’
'Rohingya robber' killed in gunfight
Newly elected councillor among 8 arrested
BB allows travellers to bring in $10,000 without declaration
Expatriate killed in motorcycle crash
People's apathy in polls not good for democracy: Obaidul
PM Hasina off to Italy
14 Kenyan children killed in stampede
14 Rohingyas hurt in exchange of fire
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft