Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 5 February, 2020, 8:45 AM
Home Art & Culture

Shwapnil Shojib and Tamanna Pramie to launch a music video

Published : Wednesday, 5 February, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 57
Culture Desk

Shwapnil Shojib and Tamanna Pramie to launch a music video

Shwapnil Shojib and Tamanna Pramie to launch a music video

Two popular singers of the time, Tamanna Pramie and Shwapnil Shojib, are going to release a single music video featuring a tribute to the legendary singer Sachin Dev Burman. The video will be streaming live from February 8 on the official YouTube channel of Shwapnil Shojib.
Shwapnil, who is a regular enlisted artiste of Bangladesh Television and Bangladesh Betar, won the National Shishu Kishore Award in the year of 1999. He received the National Education Week Award in 2000 and received a gold medal for folk music. He achieved the Prothom Maan in the competition organised by the Jatiya Rabindra Sangit Sammelan Parishad in 2011 and 2013 respectively. He received SACO Telefilm Award in 2015 and received the BABISAS Award in 2016. Shwapnil Shojib has won an award at the 'Global Entertainment Music Award' as the best musician for the song 'Khayri Bikal'. He was hailed as the most popular singer to rule the chart box throughout the year. The artiste has already performed songs in far-flung United States, Australia, Canada, Malaysia, Brunei, Dubai and India.
Tamanna Pramie earned overnight fame by being elected for the first position, based on the public votes, at the Marks All Rounder Reality Show, hosted by NTV. The music video is being directed by Chandan Roy Chowdhury and music is done by Indro from India. Shwapnil Shojib said, "February is full of festivity with festivals like Basanta Utsab, Valentine's Day, International Mother Language Day and so on and what can be more celebratory for me to have an official YouTube channel of my own and it would be the only medium from where I can connect myself with my fans-followers. Your best wishes and blessings are all I long for."


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Justin Bieber says his drug use got ‘crazy scary’
Oscars 2020 red carpet: Stylist predicts return to ‘extravagance’
Tribhuban underway at Shilpangan Gallery
Shwapnil Shojib and Tamanna Pramie to launch a music video
Poet Muhammad Samad demands Swadhinata Puroshkar for Mahadev Saha
Sara Ali Khan says getting trolled for ‘overacting’ in Love Aaj Kal hurt her: ‘I had no idea what it was looking like’
Remembering Zahir Raihan at Shilpakala Academy
Bryant death has Lopez and Shakira planning Super Bowl message


Latest News
Red Cross official fired for failures at China virus epicenter
RU Press Club gets new committee
Bangladesh Cricket team off to Pakistan
DUJ demands arrest of journo attackers
PM reaches Rome
Disabled boy dies in China after father quarantined
BNP’s 2-day programme seeking Khaleda’s release
HC stays time scale deduction order of 51 teachers
Number of dailies in Bangladesh now 1,277: Minister
Bangladesh has ‘15 lakh’ cancer patients
Most Read News
Inauguration of the 10th anniversary programme of 'Sholpo Meyadi Shishu Shikkha Karjokrom
Sara Ali Khan says getting trolled for ‘overacting’ in Love Aaj Kal hurt her: ‘I had no idea what it was looking like’
'Rohingya robber' killed in gunfight
Newly elected councillor among 8 arrested
BB allows travellers to bring in $10,000 without declaration
Expatriate killed in motorcycle crash
People's apathy in polls not good for democracy: Obaidul
PM Hasina off to Italy
14 Kenyan children killed in stampede
14 Rohingyas hurt in exchange of fire
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft