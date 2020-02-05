

Shwapnil Shojib and Tamanna Pramie to launch a music video

Shwapnil, who is a regular enlisted artiste of Bangladesh Television and Bangladesh Betar, won the National Shishu Kishore Award in the year of 1999. He received the National Education Week Award in 2000 and received a gold medal for folk music. He achieved the Prothom Maan in the competition organised by the Jatiya Rabindra Sangit Sammelan Parishad in 2011 and 2013 respectively. He received SACO Telefilm Award in 2015 and received the BABISAS Award in 2016. Shwapnil Shojib has won an award at the 'Global Entertainment Music Award' as the best musician for the song 'Khayri Bikal'. He was hailed as the most popular singer to rule the chart box throughout the year. The artiste has already performed songs in far-flung United States, Australia, Canada, Malaysia, Brunei, Dubai and India.

Tamanna Pramie earned overnight fame by being elected for the first position, based on the public votes, at the Marks All Rounder Reality Show, hosted by NTV. The music video is being directed by Chandan Roy Chowdhury and music is done by Indro from India. Shwapnil Shojib said, "February is full of festivity with festivals like Basanta Utsab, Valentine's Day, International Mother Language Day and so on and what can be more celebratory for me to have an official YouTube channel of my own and it would be the only medium from where I can connect myself with my fans-followers. Your best wishes and blessings are all I long for."



























