Poet Muhammad Samad demands Swadhinata Puroshkar for Mahadev Saha



Poet Mahadev Saha & Dr. Muhammad Samad

Mahadev Saha was born on August 5, 1944 in Dhanghara, Sirajganj. The only child of parents Godadhor Saha and Birajmohini, Mahadev completed his primary and high school education in his village. For higher education he went to Dhaka College, Bogura College and Rajshahi University.

Mahadev is one of the foremost poets of the late '60s, an era marked with accomplishments and revolutionary ideas. The main elements in Saha's poetry are solitude, love, yearning, the Liberation War, scenic beauty, poverty, secularism and equal rights. The struggles and sorrows of the deprived spur him to write. The poet is deeply moved by the ravages of poverty. His style is unquestionably unique and evocative. His words and verses articulate the torments of a lonesome soul and a mourning heart.

Mahadev Saha is dreamy and given to flights of poetic fantasy. Besides being a visionary, the poet has regularly tried to express his personal feelings and observations in romanticism. One will read his poems avidly; and out of that experience one can easily read the poet's mind and bore into his soul. It is true that the meaning of love differs from one individual to another. Expressions of love come to poetry, indeed hold it aloft, in various forms. The rendering of love is very clear in the poems. His love for feminine beauty and natural objects comes in tandem with the frustrations and dissatisfaction associated with modern life.

After a close perusal of Saha's poetry, though it is very difficult to trace the exact silhouette of the poet's mind, one is quite clear about the fact that he is a modernist in the complete sense of the meaning. In his poems, one feels the lament of a lonely soul, an underlying sorrow, a feeling of emptiness but not without a tinge of hard realities and other realisations that one can call forth only from life itself.

Mahadev's first book "Ei Griha Ei Sannyas" was published in 1972. His second book "Chai Bish, Amorata" was published in 1975. He has published 100 books including poetry, essays, books for children, compilations of poems and a number of volumes of selected poems.

The 'magician of words' has won many prestigious awards like Ekushey Padak, Bangla Academy Award, Zebunnesa-Mahabubllah Award, Alaol Shahitya Award and Khalekdad Chowdhury Smriti Padak.



























Pro Vice-Chancellor of the University of Dhaka and the President of National Poetry Council-Poet Dr. Muhammad Samad has stated, "Poet Mahadev Saha is one of the living legends in Bangladesh. As recognition of his versatility in the field of poetry, the government should honour him with the Swadhinata Puroshkar, the highest state award given by the government of Bangladesh." Muhammad Samad made this statement on the concluding day of the National Poetry Festival 2020. The National Poetry Fest 2020, lasted from February 2 to February 3, was held at the Central Library premises of the University of Dhaka.Mahadev Saha was born on August 5, 1944 in Dhanghara, Sirajganj. The only child of parents Godadhor Saha and Birajmohini, Mahadev completed his primary and high school education in his village. For higher education he went to Dhaka College, Bogura College and Rajshahi University.Mahadev is one of the foremost poets of the late '60s, an era marked with accomplishments and revolutionary ideas. The main elements in Saha's poetry are solitude, love, yearning, the Liberation War, scenic beauty, poverty, secularism and equal rights. The struggles and sorrows of the deprived spur him to write. The poet is deeply moved by the ravages of poverty. His style is unquestionably unique and evocative. His words and verses articulate the torments of a lonesome soul and a mourning heart.Mahadev Saha is dreamy and given to flights of poetic fantasy. Besides being a visionary, the poet has regularly tried to express his personal feelings and observations in romanticism. One will read his poems avidly; and out of that experience one can easily read the poet's mind and bore into his soul. It is true that the meaning of love differs from one individual to another. Expressions of love come to poetry, indeed hold it aloft, in various forms. The rendering of love is very clear in the poems. His love for feminine beauty and natural objects comes in tandem with the frustrations and dissatisfaction associated with modern life.After a close perusal of Saha's poetry, though it is very difficult to trace the exact silhouette of the poet's mind, one is quite clear about the fact that he is a modernist in the complete sense of the meaning. In his poems, one feels the lament of a lonely soul, an underlying sorrow, a feeling of emptiness but not without a tinge of hard realities and other realisations that one can call forth only from life itself.Mahadev's first book "Ei Griha Ei Sannyas" was published in 1972. His second book "Chai Bish, Amorata" was published in 1975. He has published 100 books including poetry, essays, books for children, compilations of poems and a number of volumes of selected poems.The 'magician of words' has won many prestigious awards like Ekushey Padak, Bangla Academy Award, Zebunnesa-Mahabubllah Award, Alaol Shahitya Award and Khalekdad Chowdhury Smriti Padak.