Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 5 February, 2020, 8:45 AM
Home Art & Culture

Poet Muhammad Samad demands Swadhinata Puroshkar for Mahadev Saha

Two day long National Poetry Festival concludes

Published : Wednesday, 5 February, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 54
Culture Desk

Poet Mahadev Saha & Dr. Muhammad Samad

Poet Mahadev Saha & Dr. Muhammad Samad

Pro Vice-Chancellor of the University of Dhaka and the President of National Poetry Council-Poet Dr. Muhammad Samad has stated, "Poet Mahadev Saha is one of the living legends in Bangladesh. As recognition of his versatility in the field of poetry, the government should honour him with the Swadhinata Puroshkar, the highest state award given by the government of Bangladesh." Muhammad Samad made this statement on the concluding day of the National Poetry Festival 2020. The National Poetry Fest 2020, lasted from February 2 to February 3, was held at the Central Library premises of the University of Dhaka.
Mahadev Saha was born on August 5, 1944 in Dhanghara, Sirajganj. The only child of parents Godadhor Saha and Birajmohini, Mahadev completed his primary and high school education in his village. For higher education he went to Dhaka College, Bogura College and Rajshahi University.
Mahadev is one of the foremost poets of the late '60s, an era marked with accomplishments and revolutionary ideas. The main elements in Saha's poetry are solitude, love, yearning, the Liberation War, scenic beauty, poverty, secularism and equal rights. The struggles and sorrows of the deprived spur him to write. The poet is deeply moved by the ravages of poverty. His style is unquestionably unique and evocative. His words and verses articulate the torments of a lonesome soul and a mourning heart.
Mahadev Saha is dreamy and given to flights of poetic fantasy. Besides being a visionary, the poet has regularly tried to express his personal feelings and observations in romanticism. One will read his poems avidly; and out of that experience one can easily read the poet's mind and bore into his soul. It is true that the meaning of love differs from one individual to another. Expressions of love come to poetry, indeed hold it aloft, in various forms. The rendering of love is very clear in the poems. His love for feminine beauty and natural objects comes in tandem with the frustrations and dissatisfaction associated with modern life.
After a close perusal of Saha's poetry, though it is very difficult to trace the exact silhouette of the poet's mind, one is quite clear about the fact that he is a modernist in the complete sense of the meaning. In his poems, one feels the lament of a lonely soul, an underlying sorrow, a feeling of emptiness but not without a tinge of hard realities and other realisations that one can call forth only from life itself.
Mahadev's first book "Ei Griha Ei Sannyas" was published in 1972. His second book "Chai Bish, Amorata" was published in 1975. He has published 100 books including poetry, essays, books for children, compilations of poems and a number of volumes of selected poems.
The 'magician of words' has won many prestigious awards like Ekushey Padak, Bangla Academy Award, Zebunnesa-Mahabubllah Award, Alaol Shahitya Award and Khalekdad Chowdhury Smriti Padak.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Justin Bieber says his drug use got ‘crazy scary’
Oscars 2020 red carpet: Stylist predicts return to ‘extravagance’
Tribhuban underway at Shilpangan Gallery
Shwapnil Shojib and Tamanna Pramie to launch a music video
Poet Muhammad Samad demands Swadhinata Puroshkar for Mahadev Saha
Sara Ali Khan says getting trolled for ‘overacting’ in Love Aaj Kal hurt her: ‘I had no idea what it was looking like’
Remembering Zahir Raihan at Shilpakala Academy
Bryant death has Lopez and Shakira planning Super Bowl message


Latest News
Red Cross official fired for failures at China virus epicenter
RU Press Club gets new committee
Bangladesh Cricket team off to Pakistan
DUJ demands arrest of journo attackers
PM reaches Rome
Disabled boy dies in China after father quarantined
BNP’s 2-day programme seeking Khaleda’s release
HC stays time scale deduction order of 51 teachers
Number of dailies in Bangladesh now 1,277: Minister
Bangladesh has ‘15 lakh’ cancer patients
Most Read News
Inauguration of the 10th anniversary programme of 'Sholpo Meyadi Shishu Shikkha Karjokrom
Sara Ali Khan says getting trolled for ‘overacting’ in Love Aaj Kal hurt her: ‘I had no idea what it was looking like’
'Rohingya robber' killed in gunfight
Newly elected councillor among 8 arrested
BB allows travellers to bring in $10,000 without declaration
Expatriate killed in motorcycle crash
People's apathy in polls not good for democracy: Obaidul
PM Hasina off to Italy
14 Kenyan children killed in stampede
14 Rohingyas hurt in exchange of fire
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft