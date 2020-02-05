Take measures to prevent Coronavirus







The spread of Coronavirus has become a global concern. Bangladesh is not as exception. Bangladeshi people those were in China are feared because if they carry the virus. Some China return people are kept in the Ashkona Hajj camp. In the camp, movement of people and goods are restricted to prevent the spread of diseases or pests.

The authorities said most of them went through a quarantine period in China and none of them had any symptoms. They said they were keeping the returnees there for good measure. It is suggested that the government plan for a "one-stop centre" for the suspected. The World Health Organisation (WHO) has issued nine technical guidelines to tackle the situation.



Availability of personal protective equipment (PPE) and other infection prevention and control supplies, like hand hygiene supplies and masks, have to be ensured for healthcare personnel and the people quarantined. The ministry of health has so far made arrangements for isolation in Kurmitola General Hospital, Infectious Disease Hospital and the Kuwait Moitree Hospital in Dhaka.











We hope that the government will do everything possible to prevent the spread of this deadly virus.



Khalid Hasan

