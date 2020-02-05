Plastic pollution: Causes and possible solutions



Tarequl Islam Munna



Alec Tyler, head of the Marine Policy Division of the WWF, said: "We have come to know that plastic is polluting our world and damaging deep-sea water and fish. But now we know that plastic is damaging our bodies through food and water. It's a message to the UK government - 'We don't want to see plastic in our oceans - not even on our food plates.' Accepts from In Europe, 82 percent of plastic particles were found in tap water. Two plastic particles were found in each liter of water.



Another study found that American people are consuming less than 130 microns of plastic particles daily through food and water. Macro Lambert, director of the WWF, who published the study, says: "Plastics not only pollute and kill our water, rivers and seas, they also threaten our lives. If we do not want plastic to enter our body, then billions of tons of plastic is being dispersed in nature at the moment, it must stop now.



New research combining the results of more than 50 studies globally has found that on average, people could be ingesting about 5g of plastic every week - equivalent to a credit card - in the air they breathe, the food they eat and especially the water they drink.

If the current situation continues like this, then the world will facing multiple health challenges. "These findings must serve as a wake-up call to governments. If we don't want plastic in our bodies, we need to stop the millions of tonnes of plastic that continue leaking into nature every year," said WWF International director-general Marco Lambertini.

He said urgent action at the government, business and consumer levels was needed to tackle the plastic crisis, as well as a worldwide treaty with global targets to address plastic pollution. The latest research is the first to combine insights from studies across the world on people's ingestion of plastic, said the WWF.



Two million tons of plastic are produced in that year 1950. In 2017, 8.3 billion tons and in 2050 it will rise to 35 billion tons. It is estimated how fast plastic production has increased, with the majority ending up in the landfill or oceans. On May 11, Independent magazine reported a UN proposal to free the world of plastic supporters with 186 countries.



Plastic pollution: Causes and possible solutions



Following top 20 plastic pollutant countries in the world ranked annual metric tons by mass of mismanaged plastic waste in global water: 1) China - 27.2m, 2) Indonesia - 10.1m, 3) Philippines - 5.9m, 4) Vietnam - 5.8m, 5) Sri Lanka - 5.0m, 6) Thailand - 3.2m, 7) Egypt - 3.0m, 8) Malaysia - 2.9m, 9) Nigeria - 2.7m, 10) Bangladesh - 2.5m, 11) South Africa - 2.0m, 12) India - 1.9m, 13) Algeria - 1.6m, 14) Turkey - 1.5m, 15) Pakistan - 1.5m, 16) Brazil - 1.5m, 17) Burma - 1.4m, 18) Morocco - 1.0m, 19) North Korea - 1.0m, 20) United States - 0.9m. A recent report published by Earth Day Network (2018) ranked Bangladesh 10th out of the top 20 plastic polluting countries in the world.



The use of plastic is now not only creating health and environmental hazard in Bangladesh, but also lost of 50,000 jobs that used to work in cottage industries that produced jute, plant leaf, paper and cotton bags (FEJB, March 2000). Jute Packaging Act, 2010 (53 no act of 2010) (amended by 38 no act of 2013), no one can packet, sale or deliver specific products without packaging without jute.



A Bangladeshi scientist has found a way to turn the fibre into low-cost biodegradable cellulose sheets that can be made into greener throw-away bags that look and feel much like plastic ones.



Dr Mubarak Hossain Khan, the Bangladeshi scientist responsible for the development of the jute fibre based polymer and scientific advisor to the Bangladesh Jute Mills Corporation (BJMC), said the Sonali Bags are made from 100% organic material and are entirely biodegradable.



Sources at the Ministry of Textiles and Jute said government-run Bangladesh Jute Mills Corporation (BJMC), manufacturer of Sonali Bag, is likely to start supplying it to the local market. BJMC, which runs under the Ministry of Textiles and Jute, said the country can earn huge foreign exchange by exporting Sonali Bag after meeting the local demand.



The writer is correspondent, American International News Service, Columnist and Conservator, Wildlife and Environment

















On May 11, Independent magazine reported a UN proposal to free the world of plastic supporters with 186 countries.A World Bank report published in September 2018 showed that around 234,000 people died in Bangladesh, including 80,000 in urban areas, due to environmental pollution and pollution-related health risks in 2015. 