Wednesday, 5 February, 2020, 8:45 AM
Reasons behind primary school dropout in Bangladesh

Published : Wednesday, 5 February, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 53
Md Ariful islam Sardar

Md Ariful islam Sardar

Md Ariful islam Sardar

Primary education is the foremost and basic right of every child. To ensure the accessibility to all children is not only the duty of government but also of parents. The main objective of the primary education is to bring awareness among the children, opens avenues of opportunities along with self-development and reduces inter-generational poverty. It is the first step in the making of welfare and society. Primary education is an out-and-out pre-requisite for continuous development.

Bangladesh has clearly spelled out constitution which makes it mandatory for the state to provide universal basic education. The reflection of this state obligation has been adequately reflected in all of its educational policies since independence. Bangladesh is signatory to MDGs and, most recently to SDGs. Bangladesh has also ratified UN Child Rights Convention. Therefore making sure no child is left behind is a policy priority for Bangladesh.

SDG4 to which Bangladesh is also a signatory assigns high priority to access, inclusiveness, equity and quality. Bangladesh has achieved significant progress in primary education in terms of enrolment of the students and free distribution of books across the country. The government has given the highest importance to the education sector. A large section of the country's national budget is set aside to promote education and make it more accessible.

In the context of Bangladesh's socio-economical structure, primary school dropout can be defined as children failing to reach the education level of grade five. Children across globe are starting primary school in greater numbers than ever before. Some key reasons behind the primary school dropout in Bangladesh are mentioned below:

Poor Physical Condition, Biased Social Practice, Lack of Quality in Education, Economic Hardship Geographic Isolation, Opportunity Cost of Going to School, Parental Education and Net Enrolment Ratio, Uncontrolled Population Growth and Unequal Access to Education.
To ensure universal and equitable access to quality basic education for all children through Early Childhood Care and Development for children up to 8 years.

Universal Primary Education for children from 6 years to 12 years Education for the disadvantaged groups from 6 years to 18 years. To improve the Quality of Education in the following levels:- In Primary Education by ensuring pass rates in literacy and numeracy levels through the National Assessment of Progress of Education (NAPE). In Post-primary Education by ensuring achievements attainment targets and pass rates in English, Mathematics, Science and Information Technology. To ensure equal access by Gender, District and Special Needs at all levels of Education. To build capacity of districts by helping Education Managers acquire and improve on their knowledge, skills and attitudes to be able to plan, monitor, account and perform managerial functions.

We have a good news, Now a days quality of primary education is increasing day by day and after some years we will get a maximum quality of education . Primary education is the base of education sector so we need to improve our primary education more and more.

The writer is a UNO (Upazila Nirbahi officer) Noakhali Sadar,Noakhali


