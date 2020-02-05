India’s path to greater glory!



Nazarul Islam



However, the alarm and concerns particularly from India's friends is certainly there. Do Indians realize, they have a problem, at hand? This certainly is not a proud nation's fall from grace. At least, not till now. One must consider that friends of India are also diehard optimists, and centred to the idea of India--a country, with an uncanny ability-- of flattering, to deceive them, more often than not.



Reliable friends have drawn comfort from what they see as a brave pushback from at least some of India's institutions, occasionally even the judiciary and some media, the youth and, of course--I say it bracing for the consequences-- widespread protests by women, students and the Muslims. The message you hear quite often, has remained: Each country have problems. But in which other country, in such trying circumstances, would you still have men and women, Muslim and Hindu, gathering in the streets, reading the Preamble to India's Constitution?



But then, what else would you hear if the only people you are talking to are those like your own selves: Editors, woolly-headed intellectuals and, that favourite slur, Left-liberal. Would you really expect them to detest India's first democratically-elected government of the Hindu Right?



Two things need to be understood clearly. First, people in this category have traditionally been the biggest 'Indophiles'. They've also been at the forefront of hailing India's post-1991 rise, and have kept backing its battle with terrorism sprouting from hostile neighbours. In these decades, many believe Pakistan has morphed into a 'global migraine', or at least into a classical, nuisance state.



Our world watches today in silence and amusement, as Imran Khan grandly compared India going the way of Germany in the 1930s under the Nazis. One may not agree to this, nor would a person wish it were true. And, friends don't know how to defend India. Minus, the exception of Bangladesh, others have exchanged stories of visa troubles for academics and journalists, pressures on media, and are pushed into asking one simple question: why is the neighbour India, acting like China?



And second, it isn't just the intellectual or policy or media universe that is buzzing with these freshly-generated doubts. The global corporates are concerned too: You used to have policy predictability, now it's like a bouncing rubber ball! New taxes and regulations keep popping up then, some of these disappear soon. And a few have lingered on!



Without prejudice, one needs to ask why India's judiciary, is muddled? And how, the return of old socialist fixations such as import-substitution, indigenous and a small-trader mercantilist ideology, may guide India out of the malaise. On top of all that, the present day India's ministers have continued to create fear by admonishing their people! The rapid rise of Hindutva and saffron India, In short, in one sense or the other, it is seen clearly as India's transformation into a prickly state. And, Indians too are not liking it!



Perhaps, the next step forward would be the one of substituting India's soft power with the induction and the rise of hard power, instead - that a new history had began post-2014, and this naya Hindu India would no more bend over backwards, to appease all other friends or foes. I strongly believe that Grand India has run into two major problems.



First, the country could make that transition, if they had traditionally built that kind of hard power in the first place. Those who know better in the international strategic community, and are not impressed by the India news media TV channels, know that while the post-Pulwama 26/27 February 2018 action had demonstrated a hard resolve on India's part: to retaliate and risk escalation-its lack of ability to deliver a decisive, unilateral punishment on a much smaller entities like Pakistan-had of course, been severely exposed.

India, therefore, has trapped itself in its own rhetoric to prematurely declaring itself as the region's new 'hard power', while giving up what was its real strength in softness, so far. The message: perils exist if India wishes to flaunt something which the country does not really possess. Simply put, if you do not own something don't show its image. It won't work!



And second, I believe that a marketing person would tell you that all brands of consumer products, or let's include nations, have some essential 'brand attributes'. For China, it is a hard state, uncluttered, efficient governance, ethnic homogeneity, a super-power's military, and the 'distinction' of carrying out the largest number of executions in the world each year and also keeping it a state secret.



For Pakistan, India's best selling reference point these days: keep your lips shut...do NOT talk. And here lies the conflict-India's core brand attributes are democracy, ease of living with diversity, a chaotic, cluttered but inclusive governance, and an argumentative, opinionated society. And it is by no means a soft state. It cannot be do, with such containments and characteristics. Remember that India is the only large, diverse state to emerge after World War II to not only stay unified, but emerge stronger. All others, from the Soviet Union to Pakistan, the hardest of hard states, have been truncated or broken down into smaller sovereign entities!



Do we have the courage to dismiss it all as Western prejudice, and primarily against Hinduism. This will certainly not alter the fact that a combination of identity politics and economic decline has severely damaged the former image of Grand India.

As a corollary, it has largely tarnished the image of Prime Minister Modi as well. India needs now to take a deep breath, and step forward to fix up its major collateral damages. By all means, Indians can always retort: do we care?



Friends and adversaries of this largest democracy on the planet, do share their genuine concern that whatever strategy is applied -in the wake of petty 4.8 per cent growth and the highest unemployment rate in the last half century of India, this needs to be addressed. Grand India must learn, this would not be viable at all, for an emerging superpower!



The writer is a former

educator based in Chicago





























