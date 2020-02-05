Dhaka City polls, hartal and the people



Nizam Ahmed



However, life in Dhaka was normal and the first week day witnessed usual bustles with heavy traffic on the streets with office goers, students rushing to their respective institutions and traders and shoppers thronging markets. Even the BNP activists did not picket and they did not try to enforce the strike by bringing out large processions and holding rallies on different spots. In some stray incidents a Rickshaw and a car were reportedly damaged at the Dhaka University Campus. BNP activists also held a small rally in front of their Nayapaltan office.



All outbound trains, river vessels and buses left Dhaka as usual and the Kamalapur Railway Station, Sadarghat river terminal received incoming transports as well without any hindrance usually created by picketers during hartal. Until the first quarter of 2015 hartals or general strikes in the country meant transport blockade, deadly mayhem and arson in the name picketing.



The people and the activists ultimately experienced themselves that by mayhem, blockade, strikes and work stoppages political agendas cannot be materialised and targets cannot be achieved. Moreover such mindless campaign hampers peace, education, business, economy and the country's growth and progress.



BNP called the latest hartal after its two mayoral candidates in the capital's two city corporations conceived heavy defeat in elections. Both of the BNP candidates were beaten by their arch rival ruling Awami League candidates who polled nearly double votes than their BNP contestants in the election which saw turnout of voters below 30 per cent.



The voting was largely peaceful except some stray incidents out-side polling stations erupted by activists of some councillor candidates in both the city corporations. The election looked one sided as the Awami League activists dominated outside the polling stations with their actions and gestures. Inside the polling stations Awami League posted their polling agents, but in most of the polling booths there were no presence of polling agents of BNP or other opposition candidates.



However, BNP claimed that its polling agents were either not allowed to enter the polling centres or forced out from centres by Awami activists. But BNP could not produce any evidence in this regard and also there were no eye witness accounts. Awami League flatly denied the allegations. Anyway there were definitely some reasons that compelled BNP polling agents to stay away from the polling centre. The reasons may be intimidation, fear and lack of supporters around the polling centres. In this connection Awami League claimed that due to organisational weakness BNP could not engage its polling agent to oversee the election in which electronic voting machines (EVM) were used in all the polling booths.



Media reported that BNP activists after successful electioneering campaign over the past month mysteriously disappeared on election day leaving their candidates in dire straits. The tumultuous electioneering created a hope among the people that BNP candidates were going to give a tough fight in the election this time. After the boycott of parliamentary election in 2014, BNP and its allies miserably failed to compete with Awami League in every local and parliamentary elections. Like all the elections since 2014, the Dhaka mayoral elections turned one-sided as BNP leaders and activists did not show up on the election day.



The election was so peaceful that it became lacklustre for the vibrant media who were on their toes to cover a strongly fought election. The media was on watch to record a large scale rigging by Awami activists and a section polling officials through manipulation of EVM.



But the media along with some election observers were too frustrated as there were nothing big or hot to cover except some trifling issues like cheating few foolish or ignorant voters who needed assistance in casting votes by EVM. In absence of BNP agents some Awami agents allegedly cheated those voters by casting their votes for Awami candidates

The critics are now out to ask for the legality and credibility of the election citing low turnout of voters. But low turnout out of voters does not and cannot question credibility of election in most countries of the world.



However, three journalists while covering the election were attacked and injured by the activists of an Awami councillor candidate at Rayerbazar. The incident occurred as the activists claimed to have failed to differentiate between the journalists and their rivals at a tense moment. The media people vehemently criticised and condemned the incident. Police chief ordered action against the culprits and the media people are waiting to see how the order is being implemented.



However, it is also true that when media become crazy to seek a particular object or issue to cover they often falter and become target of unruly political activists, who when brought to book say that they could not recognize the media people in the melee. Also when media become eager to cover a particular issue, the political cadres take them as they sympathisers of their rivals prompting attacks on the media persons.



For the poor participation of voters many analysts gave different reasons including no confidence on the government, its polling system and the election commission. Some analysts said voters were scared of rigging to be followed by mayhem by Awami activists with the help of police.



But as a matter of fact general voters did not give any importance to this local government polls that is mayoral elections. Most supporters of the Awami League did not go to polling station as they were confident that at any circumstance, the ruling party candidates would win, due to their personal images and the success of the government in most sectors. The Awami supporters think the government has also created the confidence of the dwellers of Dhaka by uplifting city amenities in most spots in the capital including utility services which are now much better than any time in the past.



BNP voters also stayed away thinking that winning in the two cities mayoral posts no great change is going to happen. Moreover if BNP candidates win the Awami government would curtail development activities in the capital.



The common people heaved a sigh of relief as the mayoral elections in Dhaka were held peacefully without taking any life and maiming anyone. They thanked BNP activists for not enforcing the strike, called to protest against the alleged rigging in mayoral elections, through blockade, mayhem and arson as they did so in 2013, 2014 and also in 2015.



The author is business editor,

The Daily Observer

































The people in Dhaka including the supporters of the anti government and the opposition parties, have once again ignored a call to enforce hartal or general strike in the capital on Sunday last. Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) called for the dawn-to-dusk hartal to protest what it said rigging in the elections of the Dhaka North City Corporation (DNCC) and the Dhaka South City Corporation (DSCC) held on Saturday, February 1.However, life in Dhaka was normal and the first week day witnessed usual bustles with heavy traffic on the streets with office goers, students rushing to their respective institutions and traders and shoppers thronging markets. Even the BNP activists did not picket and they did not try to enforce the strike by bringing out large processions and holding rallies on different spots. In some stray incidents a Rickshaw and a car were reportedly damaged at the Dhaka University Campus. BNP activists also held a small rally in front of their Nayapaltan office.All outbound trains, river vessels and buses left Dhaka as usual and the Kamalapur Railway Station, Sadarghat river terminal received incoming transports as well without any hindrance usually created by picketers during hartal. Until the first quarter of 2015 hartals or general strikes in the country meant transport blockade, deadly mayhem and arson in the name picketing.The people and the activists ultimately experienced themselves that by mayhem, blockade, strikes and work stoppages political agendas cannot be materialised and targets cannot be achieved. Moreover such mindless campaign hampers peace, education, business, economy and the country's growth and progress.BNP called the latest hartal after its two mayoral candidates in the capital's two city corporations conceived heavy defeat in elections. Both of the BNP candidates were beaten by their arch rival ruling Awami League candidates who polled nearly double votes than their BNP contestants in the election which saw turnout of voters below 30 per cent.The voting was largely peaceful except some stray incidents out-side polling stations erupted by activists of some councillor candidates in both the city corporations. The election looked one sided as the Awami League activists dominated outside the polling stations with their actions and gestures. Inside the polling stations Awami League posted their polling agents, but in most of the polling booths there were no presence of polling agents of BNP or other opposition candidates.However, BNP claimed that its polling agents were either not allowed to enter the polling centres or forced out from centres by Awami activists. But BNP could not produce any evidence in this regard and also there were no eye witness accounts. Awami League flatly denied the allegations. Anyway there were definitely some reasons that compelled BNP polling agents to stay away from the polling centre. The reasons may be intimidation, fear and lack of supporters around the polling centres. In this connection Awami League claimed that due to organisational weakness BNP could not engage its polling agent to oversee the election in which electronic voting machines (EVM) were used in all the polling booths.Media reported that BNP activists after successful electioneering campaign over the past month mysteriously disappeared on election day leaving their candidates in dire straits. The tumultuous electioneering created a hope among the people that BNP candidates were going to give a tough fight in the election this time. After the boycott of parliamentary election in 2014, BNP and its allies miserably failed to compete with Awami League in every local and parliamentary elections. Like all the elections since 2014, the Dhaka mayoral elections turned one-sided as BNP leaders and activists did not show up on the election day.The election was so peaceful that it became lacklustre for the vibrant media who were on their toes to cover a strongly fought election. The media was on watch to record a large scale rigging by Awami activists and a section polling officials through manipulation of EVM.But the media along with some election observers were too frustrated as there were nothing big or hot to cover except some trifling issues like cheating few foolish or ignorant voters who needed assistance in casting votes by EVM. In absence of BNP agents some Awami agents allegedly cheated those voters by casting their votes for Awami candidatesThe critics are now out to ask for the legality and credibility of the election citing low turnout of voters. But low turnout out of voters does not and cannot question credibility of election in most countries of the world.However, three journalists while covering the election were attacked and injured by the activists of an Awami councillor candidate at Rayerbazar. The incident occurred as the activists claimed to have failed to differentiate between the journalists and their rivals at a tense moment. The media people vehemently criticised and condemned the incident. Police chief ordered action against the culprits and the media people are waiting to see how the order is being implemented.However, it is also true that when media become crazy to seek a particular object or issue to cover they often falter and become target of unruly political activists, who when brought to book say that they could not recognize the media people in the melee. Also when media become eager to cover a particular issue, the political cadres take them as they sympathisers of their rivals prompting attacks on the media persons.For the poor participation of voters many analysts gave different reasons including no confidence on the government, its polling system and the election commission. Some analysts said voters were scared of rigging to be followed by mayhem by Awami activists with the help of police.But as a matter of fact general voters did not give any importance to this local government polls that is mayoral elections. Most supporters of the Awami League did not go to polling station as they were confident that at any circumstance, the ruling party candidates would win, due to their personal images and the success of the government in most sectors. The Awami supporters think the government has also created the confidence of the dwellers of Dhaka by uplifting city amenities in most spots in the capital including utility services which are now much better than any time in the past.BNP voters also stayed away thinking that winning in the two cities mayoral posts no great change is going to happen. Moreover if BNP candidates win the Awami government would curtail development activities in the capital.The common people heaved a sigh of relief as the mayoral elections in Dhaka were held peacefully without taking any life and maiming anyone. They thanked BNP activists for not enforcing the strike, called to protest against the alleged rigging in mayoral elections, through blockade, mayhem and arson as they did so in 2013, 2014 and also in 2015.The author is business editor,The Daily Observer