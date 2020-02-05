

Elected mayors must now keep their promises



However, we heartily congratulate the newly elected mayors. City dwellers have exercised their democratic franchise by electing the two mayors. Now it is the mayors' turn to materialise the promises they made on their election campaigns. The elected mayors made numerous promises: making Dhaka a modern and healthy city, recovering lakes and canals from grabbers, turning Dhaka into a tourist destination, ensuring autonomy for city corporations, ensure basic citizen services within ninety days and so the list goes on.



Whatever the promises were, the two mayors must sincerely grasp the problems and needs of the city dwellers in order to give them a better life in the city. Dhaka is overburdened with a plethora of manmade predicaments. The mayors must not ignore Dhaka's status as the second worst city for living in the list of global cities. Moreover, they should not forget recognising the fact that air quality of Dhaka is one of the worst. The city dwellers also suffer from a number of common health and road commuting issues: regular traffic congestion, seasonal water logging-a long lasting problem, mosquito menace, frequent fire incidents and lack of gas and water supply etc.



Noticeably, Dhaka is an aggressively burgeoning city. Unfortunately, its infrastructure remains almost unchanged for decades and there is no proper city planning-causing previously mentioned problems to the dwellers. Certainly, this is not a city that people desire to be a part of.











People believe that, it is now up to the new mayors to transform Dhaka. It is time to envision Dhaka City which is healthy, clean, safe, and prosperous. And to do so, a big structural shift is a must. Over four dozen government bodies are involved in development and maintenance works in the city. Many government bodies perform functions directly under ministries, while the city corporations have no control over them. In such cases city corporations must be empowered enough so that it can coordinate the bodies and ensure best services to the citizens.



