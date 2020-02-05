Man dies in police custody in Kurigram





Deceased Mozaffar Hossain, 30, was the son of Abdul Wahab of Uttar Chhoto Gopalpur Village in the upazila, and an auto-rickshaw driver.

The victim's father said police chased a drug smuggler, a passenger of the auto-rickshaw of Mozaffar, but failed to nab him.









Later, they detained Mozaffar with the passenger's hemp from Jhal Bazaar area in the upazila on Sunday evening and took him to Bhurungamari Police Station (PS) where he met the tragic end of his life for police torture, he alleged.

Meanwhile, Officer-in-Charge (OC) of the PS Imtiaz Kabir said police nabbed him along with 3.5 kilograms of hemp.

Mentioning him as a patient of asthma and TB diseases, the OC denied the allegation of his death by torture.

