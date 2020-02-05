

Unfed boy beaten for ‘stealing food’!

Later, police rescued him and took him to Patharghata Upazila Health Complex in a critical condition.

Local sources said Mahtab, 13, entered the shop of one Khalek Mridha and tried to escape with some foods, but the shopkeeper caught him. Later, he and his brother Abu Saleh beat the boy with iron rod, leaving him seriously injured.

The injured teen said he was abandoned by his mother few years back, and later his father, Md Yunus Mia residing in Ruhita Village under Patharghata Sadar Union, also deserted him. On the day of the incident, he entered the shop and tried to steal some foods as he was very hungry. Then the shop owner and his brother tortured him.

The shopkeeper said, "Sensing us the boy went up the roof to escape but we caught him red-handed."















