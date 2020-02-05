Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 5 February, 2020, 8:44 AM
Home Countryside

One jailed for digging pond at school

Published : Wednesday, 5 February, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 33

111Our Correspondent22
GOPALGANJ, Feb 4: A mobile court here on Monday sentenced a man to three-month jail for digging a pond on the playground of two schools.
Convicted Mamun Khandakar, a resident of Ghonapara Village, was also fined Tk 1 lakh.
Local sources said Mamun on January 30, dug a pond and cut trees on the playground of CB Ghonapara Government Primary School and Charboyra Ghonapara High School at night.
On Monday afternoon, students of the two institutions staged demonstration protesting the matter.
Gopalganj Sadar Upazila Assistant Commissioner (Land) Md Monowar Hossen went to the spot and passed the sentence.
Upazila Primary Education Officer Rubaiya Yasmin and Sadar Police Station Officer-in-Charge Monirul Islam were also present at that time.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Man dies in police custody in Kurigram
Unfed boy beaten for ‘stealing food’!
One jailed for digging pond at school
 Wrong question paper given to SSC examinees
Royal Bengal Tiger found dead
Four killed in road mishaps in three districts
Labourers lifting stones from River Mahananda struggle for survival
Four-day development workshop began


Latest News
Red Cross official fired for failures at China virus epicenter
RU Press Club gets new committee
Bangladesh Cricket team off to Pakistan
DUJ demands arrest of journo attackers
PM reaches Rome
Disabled boy dies in China after father quarantined
BNP’s 2-day programme seeking Khaleda’s release
HC stays time scale deduction order of 51 teachers
Number of dailies in Bangladesh now 1,277: Minister
Bangladesh has ‘15 lakh’ cancer patients
Most Read News
Inauguration of the 10th anniversary programme of 'Sholpo Meyadi Shishu Shikkha Karjokrom
Sara Ali Khan says getting trolled for ‘overacting’ in Love Aaj Kal hurt her: ‘I had no idea what it was looking like’
'Rohingya robber' killed in gunfight
Newly elected councillor among 8 arrested
BB allows travellers to bring in $10,000 without declaration
Expatriate killed in motorcycle crash
People's apathy in polls not good for democracy: Obaidul
PM Hasina off to Italy
14 Kenyan children killed in stampede
14 Rohingyas hurt in exchange of fire
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft