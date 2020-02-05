One jailed for digging pond at school





GOPALGANJ, Feb 4: A mobile court here on Monday sentenced a man to three-month jail for digging a pond on the playground of two schools.

Convicted Mamun Khandakar, a resident of Ghonapara Village, was also fined Tk 1 lakh.

Local sources said Mamun on January 30, dug a pond and cut trees on the playground of CB Ghonapara Government Primary School and Charboyra Ghonapara High School at night.

On Monday afternoon, students of the two institutions staged demonstration protesting the matter.

Gopalganj Sadar Upazila Assistant Commissioner (Land) Md Monowar Hossen went to the spot and passed the sentence.

Upazila Primary Education Officer Rubaiya Yasmin and Sadar Police Station Officer-in-Charge Monirul Islam were also present at that time.























111Our Correspondent22GOPALGANJ, Feb 4: A mobile court here on Monday sentenced a man to three-month jail for digging a pond on the playground of two schools.Convicted Mamun Khandakar, a resident of Ghonapara Village, was also fined Tk 1 lakh.Local sources said Mamun on January 30, dug a pond and cut trees on the playground of CB Ghonapara Government Primary School and Charboyra Ghonapara High School at night.On Monday afternoon, students of the two institutions staged demonstration protesting the matter.Gopalganj Sadar Upazila Assistant Commissioner (Land) Md Monowar Hossen went to the spot and passed the sentence.Upazila Primary Education Officer Rubaiya Yasmin and Sadar Police Station Officer-in-Charge Monirul Islam were also present at that time.