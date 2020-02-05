 Wrong question paper given to SSC examinees





BARISHAL: Bangla question paper based on 2018 syllabus was provided to 17 regular students on the first day of the exam at Halima Khatun Girl's High School centre.

Head Teacher of Jagdish Sarasswat Secondary Girl's School Md Shah Alam said the affected candidates feared bad results in this connection.

He also said the matter was reported to the Barishal Education Board (BEB) authority.

After visiting the centre, BEB Chairman Mohammad Yunus said a probe committee would be formed soon in this connection.

GAFARGAON, MYMENSINGH: Bangla question paper based on 2018 syllabus was given to the SSC examinees in Gafargaon Upazila of the district.

A number of SSC candidates of Ghagra High School and Shakchura High School of the upazila alleged that their examination was held at Room No. 302 of the Mahila College Block under Gafargaon-2 (Centre Code-122). At 10am on Monday, the Bangla exam question papers were distributed.

After 20 minutes, the authorities noticed that the question of 2018 was provided to the examinees. Later, they distributed the new question paper.

When asked, Assistant Hall Super Md Abdul Qadir admitted the incident and said they took the exam in new question paper.















