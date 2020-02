BAGERHAT, Feb 4: Forest Department officials recovered the body of a Royal Bengal Tiger from Kabarkhali Char under Sharankhola range of East Sundarban Division in the district on Monday.

Later, the body was buried under earth in Kokilmoni area of Dublar Char.

Divisional Forest Officer of Bagerhat East Sundarban Division Muhammad Belayet Hossen said, during a patrol in the said area, forest rangers found the tiger dead.