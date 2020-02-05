Four killed in road mishaps in three districts





RAJSHAHI: Two people were killed and at least 10 others injured when a passenger-laden bus overturned in Buraburitola area under Tanore Upazila of the district on Tuesday noon.

The deceased were identified as Riaz Uddin, 55, son of Jolus Mondal of Chinna Village in the upazila, and Habibur Rahman, son of Salimuddin of Togroil Village under Nachol Upazila of Chapainawabganj District.

Inspector (Investigation) of Tanore Police Station (PS) Rakibul Hasan said the passenger-laden bus heading toward Mundumala overturned in the said area and hit a roadside tree area, leaving two dead on the spot and 10 injured.

Police rescued the injured person with the help of locals and rushed them to Upazila Health Complex.

BAGERHAT: A teenage boy was killed and the driver of a brick-laden trolley injured as the vehicle turned turtle on the road near Kathigomati Government Primary School in Sadar Upazila of the district on Monday afternoon.

Deceased Sheikh Sadi, 15, was the son of Eshaq Sheikh of Noihati Village under Rupsha Upazila of Khulna District. He used to work as a helper of the trolley.

Injured Raihan Molla, 20, is the son of Idris Molla of the same village.

Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Bagerhat Model PS Md Mahtab Uddin said following the accident, the two were seriously injured.

They were rushed to Bagerhat Sadar Hospital where Sadi was declared dead, the OC added.

THAKURGAON: A man was killed in a road accident in Nekmarad area under Ranishonkoil Upazila of the district on Sunday afternoon.

Deceased Ayesh Ali, 38, was the son of Shanu Mohammad of Bhangbari Village in the upazila.

Police and eyewitnesses said the deceased was going to Nekmarad Bazaar riding a bicycle in the afternoon. At that time, a speeding truck dashed the bicycle in the said area, leaving him dead on the spot.

Ranishonkoil PS OC Abdul Mannan confirmed the news and said they seized the truck and sent the body to morgue for an autopsy on Sunday night. On Monday morning, family members took away the body.

An unnatural death case was filed in this connection on Monday evening, the OC added.















