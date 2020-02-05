

Labourers lifting stones from River Mahananda struggle for survival

This year's severe cold did not stop them. When most of the people kept selves inside their houses, these labourers had to come out of home to work in the quarry.

Their main force is their firm determination to manage their families' every day meals.

They start their day's work from early morning. The mahajans (employers) fix their daily roaster. This is a time-bound job. The key issue is lying in their die-hard struggle for survival.

Out of the 1.50 lakh people of the upazila, about 30,000 are stone labourers. They lift stone from the Mahananda River. At least hundreds of tonnes of stone are being lifted every day from this river.

The divers get to the river in groups carrying necessary instruments, including wheel tube and iron rod. After lifting stone from the river, they put those on the riverbank at the end of the day.

They receive their daily wages from respective mahajans. Then they go back home after buying their commodities.

Their daily earning from stone lifting is only Tk 400 to 500.

They have been leading their lives amid acute hardship in absence of any alternative jobs.

While talking with this correspondent, a number of labourers, including Aminur Hossen, Zakir Hossen and Farid Hossen, said they have to do it as there is no other work.

A veteran labourer, Abdul Malek of Baroghoria Village, said, "It is the Mahananda River which is keeping us alive at the blessings of Allah."

Another labourer Zakir Hossen said, "My five-member family depends on my income."

Labourer Rahim said, "I work the whole day in the icy-cool river to maintain my family's basic needs. Though I suffer from cold-related diseases sometimes, I have no other option."

He also said, "Sometimes, Indian Border Security Force stop our works. Then we have to suffer much. Despite this, we go to the river only to manage day's meals."

Besides the stone labourers, there are others such as stone-netters, sorters and crushers who include hundreds of women.

Various works such as loading, unloading and crushing go on along the 15 to 16 km bank of the Tentulia River.

Talking on her experiences as a stone crusher, Zarina Khatun said, "I wake up early in the morning. I have to quickly finish cooking foods for my issues. In some days, I have to go to work without feeding them. If I am late ever, I have to face de-listing by mahajan."

Another female labourer Shefali Akhter of Magura Village said, "Six months back, my husband remarried leaving my daughters. It is my duty to take care of them. Ignoring the cold, I am doing the job."

Hundreds of women are working in the stone crushing. With them, males are also working together in a typical harmony.























TENTULIA, PANCHAGARH, Feb 4: Stone quarry labourers in Tentulia Upazila of the district are struggling for survival.This year's severe cold did not stop them. When most of the people kept selves inside their houses, these labourers had to come out of home to work in the quarry.Their main force is their firm determination to manage their families' every day meals.They start their day's work from early morning. The mahajans (employers) fix their daily roaster. This is a time-bound job. The key issue is lying in their die-hard struggle for survival.Out of the 1.50 lakh people of the upazila, about 30,000 are stone labourers. They lift stone from the Mahananda River. At least hundreds of tonnes of stone are being lifted every day from this river.The divers get to the river in groups carrying necessary instruments, including wheel tube and iron rod. After lifting stone from the river, they put those on the riverbank at the end of the day.They receive their daily wages from respective mahajans. Then they go back home after buying their commodities.Their daily earning from stone lifting is only Tk 400 to 500.They have been leading their lives amid acute hardship in absence of any alternative jobs.While talking with this correspondent, a number of labourers, including Aminur Hossen, Zakir Hossen and Farid Hossen, said they have to do it as there is no other work.A veteran labourer, Abdul Malek of Baroghoria Village, said, "It is the Mahananda River which is keeping us alive at the blessings of Allah."Another labourer Zakir Hossen said, "My five-member family depends on my income."Labourer Rahim said, "I work the whole day in the icy-cool river to maintain my family's basic needs. Though I suffer from cold-related diseases sometimes, I have no other option."He also said, "Sometimes, Indian Border Security Force stop our works. Then we have to suffer much. Despite this, we go to the river only to manage day's meals."Besides the stone labourers, there are others such as stone-netters, sorters and crushers who include hundreds of women.Various works such as loading, unloading and crushing go on along the 15 to 16 km bank of the Tentulia River.Talking on her experiences as a stone crusher, Zarina Khatun said, "I wake up early in the morning. I have to quickly finish cooking foods for my issues. In some days, I have to go to work without feeding them. If I am late ever, I have to face de-listing by mahajan."Another female labourer Shefali Akhter of Magura Village said, "Six months back, my husband remarried leaving my daughters. It is my duty to take care of them. Ignoring the cold, I am doing the job."Hundreds of women are working in the stone crushing. With them, males are also working together in a typical harmony.