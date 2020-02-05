Video
BEPZA Public School celebrates Bangabandhu’s birth centenary

Published : Wednesday, 5 February, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 23
City Desk

BEPZA Public School and College in Dhaka EPZ organized annual sports and cultural event as a part of celebrating the birth centenary of Bangabandhu recently. The Executive Chairman of BEPZA Major General S M Salahuddin Islam BP, SPP, ndc, psc graced the program as Chief Guest. In the annual sports, the students displayed a cultural event based on the life and philosophy of the Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.  They depicted how 'Khoka to Mujib' and also became 'the Father of the Nation Bangabandhu' in a very artistic way through display.  





Mentionable, to enrich the students' knowledge on history and heritage of Bangladesh, school authority organizes this program every year. In the same way, BEPZA Public School and College in Chattogram EPZ organized Annual Sports and Cultural program recently. To mark the birth centenary of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, students also portrayed a display on momentous steps of Bangabandhu during the period from the language movement of 1952 to the liberation war of 1971 including the historical 7th March speech of Bangabandhu.


