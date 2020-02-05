13 children killed in stampede













"We lost 13 children in this stampede and others are in hospital due to injuries," Kakamega's police chief David Kabena told reporters at the scene. -AFP NAIROBI, Feb 4: At least 13 children died and dozens of others were injured in a stampede as they left their primary school in Kenya on Monday, local police said, with investigators still trying to ascertain the cause of the tragedy.The police have launched an inquiry into what caused the crowd of students to panic, leading to the crush at around 5:00 pm (1400 GMT) at the school in the western town of Kakamega.In the aftermath of the stampede, the police cordoned off the school and took statements from the teaching staff.Images broadcast by local media showed parents gathered in front of the emergency ward of a hospital in the town, waiting for news of their children."We lost 13 children in this stampede and others are in hospital due to injuries," Kakamega's police chief David Kabena told reporters at the scene. -AFP