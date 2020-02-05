Video
Wednesday, 5 February, 2020, 8:44 AM
Libya rivals agree to ceasefire

Published : Wednesday, 5 February, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 44

GENEVA, Feb 4: Representatives of the warring parties in Libya meeting in Geneva have agreed on the principle of turning their shaky truce into a lasting ceasefire, the UN's Libya envoy said on Tuesday.
"The principle has been adopted from the first session. Now the question is what are the conditions," Ghassan Salame told reporters in Geneva.
Five senior officers appointed by the UN-recognised Government of National Accord (GNA) and five appointed by the Libyan National Army (LNA) of strongman Khalifa Haftar are taking part in the talks.
"We started yesterday to discuss with them... an attempt to transform the truce into a more solid one, less often violated by either side," he said.    -AFP


