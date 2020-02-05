Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 5 February, 2020, 8:44 AM
Home Foreign News

World currently ‘not in a pandemic’ of China virus: WHO

Published : Wednesday, 5 February, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 26

GENEVA, Feb 4: The World Health Organization said on Tuesday that the outbreak of the deadly novel coronavirus, which has spread from China to two dozen countries, does not yet constitute a               "pandemic".
"Currently we are not in a pandemic," Sylvie Briand, head of WHO's Global Infectious Hazard Preparedness division, told reporters in Geneva.
Instead, she said, "we are at the phase where it is an epidemic with multiple foci."
The disease has killed more than 425 people and infected a further 20,000 in China, nearly all of them in central Hubei province -- the epicentre of the outbreak -- and spread to two-dozen countries since it emerged in December.
Briand said that while there is rapid spread of transmission in Hubei, the cases outside the province are mainly "spillover cases" with sporadic clusters of transmission.
At the same time, authorities in China have taken dramatic measures to halt transmission, while other affected countries have also taken steps to avoid the spread of the virus.
"We hope that based on those measures in Hubei but also in other places where we have had spill-over, we can stop transmission and get rid of this virus," she said.    -AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
13 children killed in stampede
Libya rivals agree to ceasefire
China readies new hospital beds
World currently ‘not in a pandemic’ of China virus: WHO
China slams Pompeo ‘slander’ over Xinjiang comments
Former Kenyan president Daniel Arap Moi dead at 95
Uproar in LS over Hedge’s remarks on Mahatma Gandhi
Sudan leader briefs ruling body over talks with Israeli PM


Latest News
Red Cross official fired for failures at China virus epicenter
RU Press Club gets new committee
Bangladesh Cricket team off to Pakistan
DUJ demands arrest of journo attackers
PM reaches Rome
Disabled boy dies in China after father quarantined
BNP’s 2-day programme seeking Khaleda’s release
HC stays time scale deduction order of 51 teachers
Number of dailies in Bangladesh now 1,277: Minister
Bangladesh has ‘15 lakh’ cancer patients
Most Read News
Inauguration of the 10th anniversary programme of 'Sholpo Meyadi Shishu Shikkha Karjokrom
Sara Ali Khan says getting trolled for ‘overacting’ in Love Aaj Kal hurt her: ‘I had no idea what it was looking like’
'Rohingya robber' killed in gunfight
Newly elected councillor among 8 arrested
BB allows travellers to bring in $10,000 without declaration
Expatriate killed in motorcycle crash
People's apathy in polls not good for democracy: Obaidul
PM Hasina off to Italy
14 Kenyan children killed in stampede
14 Rohingyas hurt in exchange of fire
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft