ICC team holds press confce today





However, a delegation from the "Office of the

Prosecutor of the International Criminal Court (ICC)" is now visiting Bangladesh and set hold a press conference today (Tuesday) at Hotel Sonargaon, according to a press release.

"The visiting delegation is not part of an investigation team and not collecting evidence in relation to any alleged crimes," it added.

"The general overall purpose of this visit is outreach - to engage with relevant stakeholders and explain the judicial process and the status of the investigation to the public," it further said.

In November 2019, ICC Judges authorised the request by ICC Prosecutor Fatou Bensouda to investigate alleged crimes against humanity committed against the Rohingya people from Myanmar.

The delegation is led by Phakiso Mochochoko, Director of Jurisdiction, Cooperation and Complementarily.

An official statement will be issued on Tuesday on behalf of Prosecutor Fatou Bensouda wrapping up the visit.

Bangladesh is now hosting over 1.1 million Rohingyas in Cox's Bazar district and most of them entered Bangladesh since August 25, 2017 amid military crackdown in Rakhine State of Myanmar against Rohingyas.

Earlier, the International Court of Justice (ICJ) ordered Myanmar take all measures in its power to prevent genocide against Rohingyas.

The court's president, Judge Abdulqawi Ahmed Yusuf, said the International Court of Justice "is of the opinion that the Rohingyas in Myanmar remain extremely vulnerable".



















