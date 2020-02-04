Video
Tuesday, 4 February, 2020, 3:53 AM
Home Front Page

SSC Question Paper Leak

4 rumour mongers held, 5 teachers jailed for supplying answers

Published : Tuesday, 4 February, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 47
Staff Correspondent 

Education Minister Dr Dipu Moni and Deputy Minister for Education Mohibul Hasan Chowdhury visiting SSC examination centre at Tejgaon Govt Girls School in the capital on Monday. PHOTO: OBSERVER

Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) in separate drives arrested four youths for cheating public and fanning rumour over the Secondary School Certificate (SSC) examination question paper leak and jailed five madrasa teachers.
The SSC examination began across the country on Monday.
The arrests were made in city's Rampura, Gazipur and Khulna on Sunday night.
RAB sources said Abu Bakar Siddique, 26, was held from Gazipur, while Shakil Mahmud, 20 and Saimon Islam, 20, from Khulna and Al Mahmud, 18, from Rampura in the city.
Our Brahmanbaria correspondent
added a mobile court on Monday jailed five madrasa teachers for two years each for providing answers to Dakhil examinees during the MCQ test at an examination centre at Ashuganj in Brahmanbaria.
The jailed teachers are Mazharul Islam, 42, and Shafiqul Islam, 35, of Chorchartola Islamia Alim Madrasa, Md Mohiuddin, 38, of Kholapara Omed Ali Shah Dakhil Madrasa, Kabir Hossain, 40, of Talshahar Karimiya Fazil Madrasa and Abbas Ali, 50, of Panishwar Madaniya Gausia Madrasa.
The mobile court led by Ashuganj Upazila Nirbahi Officer (UNO) Nazimul Haider handed out the sentences and also fined the teachers Tk 10,000 each.
The teachers were caught red-handed while preparing answers to the MCQ test and supplying those to the examinees at Ashuganj Sar Karkhana School and College centre.
The mobile court also relieved the examination centre secretary and hall superintendent of their duties for negligence.
RAB-1 Assistant Director ASP Morshedul Hasan confirmed the matter.


