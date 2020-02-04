Hearing on charge framing against Khaleda on Mar 3





Judge Syed Dilzar Hossain of the Special Judge's Court 3 on Monday set the date after the defence lawyer sought time, said Advocate Zia Uddin Zia, a member of Khaleda's lawyers' panel.

Monday was scheduled for charge hearing in the case, but the jail authorities

couldn't produce Khaleda before the court as she is undergoing treatment at Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Medical University (BSMMU) Hospital.

The Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) had filed the case against 13 people on September 2, 2007 with Tejgaon Police Station, for their alleged involvement in corruption by signing a contract with Global Agro Trade (Pvt) Co Ltd (Gatco) for container management at inland container depots in Dhaka and Chittagong.

ACC Deputy Director Zahirul Huda, also the investigation officer (IO) of the case, submitted the charge sheet accusing 24 .including Khaleda Zia, on May 13 in 2008.

Seven of the accused including Khaleda's younger son Arafat Rahman Coco, Saifur Rahman and Matiur Rahman Nizami died. Now the number of accused in the case stands at 17.

























