Tuesday, 4 February, 2020, 3:53 AM
Front Page

Gazette on city poll results this week

Published : Tuesday, 4 February, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 32
Staff Correspondent

The Election Commission (EC) will publish gazette notification of the winners to the mayor and councillor posts in Dhaka North and South City corporation polls this week.
The EC has unofficially declared the winners of mayors, councillors and reserved women councillors in DNCC and DSCC polls on Saturday midnight.
"We will send the winner lists of mayors and councillors in city polls to the EC soon. Then the EC will send it to the government press for printing and publishing the gazette notification of the polls," Returning Officer of DNCC Md Abul Kashem told Daily Observer on Monday.
The EC will publish the result as gazette this week, he added.
Awami League candidates Sheikh Fazle Noor Taposh of DSCC and Atiqul Islam of DNCC won the mayoral race with larger margin of votes in the polls.
Besides, 54 general councillors and 18 reserved women councillors in DSCC and    75 general councillors and 25 reserved women councillors won in the polls.
Meanwhile, the five-year tenure of DSCC will expire on May 13 in 2020 while that of DNCC on May 6 in 2020.
According to the Local Government (City Corporation) Act 2009, the election to any city corporation should be held within the last 180 days of its five-year tenure that starts with the first meeting of the corporation.
On April 28 in 2015, the last elections to the DSCC and DNCC were held on a single day. But the first meeting was held in DNCC on May 14, while DSCC on May 17.
As per the law, the newly elected mayors and councillors must take oaths within a month from the date of the publication of the gazette.
The LGRD Ministry will take initiative of the oath after publishing the gazette.
However, the mayors and councillors cannot take office until its current tenure expires.


