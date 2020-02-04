Video
Tuesday, 4 February, 2020
5,447 absent on first day of SSC exams

Published : Tuesday, 4 February, 2020 at 12:00 AM
Staff Correspondent

Some 5,447 candidates remained absent on the first day of the Secondary School Certificate (SSC) examinations that began across the country on Monday.
Besides, five SSC candidates were expelled for adopting unfair means in the examinations.
As many as 1,416,721 students sat for the examinations under nine general education boards at 2,122 examination centres across the country this year, according to the control room of the Secondary and Higher education Division under the Education Ministry.
The written examinations will continue until February 27 while the practical tests will be held from February 29 to March 5.
Education Minister Dr Dipu Moni visited Tejgaon Government Girls' School center in Farmgate area on Monday, the first of the mexaminations.
The minister also instructed the candidates to enter their respective exam halls half an hour before the scheduled time.










