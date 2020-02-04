Dhaka’s slum people are most vulnerable to coronavirus





Amidst this situation, people from every corner in Bangladesh, are very worried about what possible consequences they could face if it gets spread here.

Because Bangladesh is one of the most densely populated countries in the world which is currently facing various impact of climate change including serious health hazards. People living in the urban slums in Dhaka city are deemed to be more vulnerable to any virus induced calamity.

According to "Census of Slum Areas and Floating Population" conducted by BBS in 2014 the total number of slums in Dhaka city are more than five (5) thousand and about 4 million people live in those slums in sub-human condition.

So people are very much concerned about the health of this people because they are the most vulnerable in regards of health status due to malnutrition. Various diseases including heart attacks, strokes, diarrhoea, dysentery and skin diseases are a regular phenomenon as their immune system is not powerful.

In addition, our city slums are extremely unhygienic. On the one hand, almost all slums are dirty and unlivable, while on the other, all are fertile grounds for breeding lethal diseases.

Talking to the Daily Observer, Abu Naser Khan, Chairman of Bangladesh

Poribesh Bachao Andolon, said that government must be well equipped to handle any kinds of unfavourable situation.

"We are having some sensitive communities like slum dwellers and Rohingya refugees in the camps. We should keep constant monitoring of these areas," he said.

Just pointing to this issue of Coronavirus many health experts did not appreciate bringing back the 312 students and their family members from China's Wuhan province, eight of them are currently admitted to Kurmitola hospital, and the rest quarantined at Ashkona Hajj Camp.

Many experts on condition of anonymity said that government's step of bringing people back from Wuhan, the epicenter of Coronavirus, was not a wise decision.

Expressing apprehension about the capacity of Bangladesh government, they also asked will Bangladesh government be able to close the connections with other parts of the country, as Chins did, if there is any outbreak of the disease?









A number of experts said that Bangladesh government should halt all air communication with China.

But this call is not being welcomed by everyone, A journalist Anwar Shahadat from BBC think that such a call will create massive unemployment because like many countries, Bangladesh's economy as well as development funds flow depends on China.

But nothing is more precious than anyone's life, so Bangladesh government must ban all kind of communications with China unless a stable situation is restored there, some observers said.

