Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 4 February, 2020, 3:53 AM
Home Front Page

Dhaka’s slum people are most vulnerable to coronavirus

Published : Tuesday, 4 February, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 38
Banani Mallick

Globally, the outbreak of coronavirus has spread a panic; already many countries like United States of America and Italy have declared state of emergency to tackle the disease.
Amidst this situation, people from every corner in Bangladesh, are very worried about what possible consequences they could face if it gets spread here.
Because Bangladesh is one of the most densely populated countries in the world which is currently facing various impact of climate change including serious health hazards. People living in the urban slums in Dhaka city are deemed to be more vulnerable to any virus induced calamity.
According to "Census of Slum Areas and Floating Population" conducted by BBS in 2014 the total number of slums in Dhaka city are more than five (5) thousand and about 4 million people live in those slums in sub-human condition.
So people are very much concerned about the health of this people because they are the most vulnerable in regards of health status due to malnutrition. Various diseases including heart attacks, strokes, diarrhoea, dysentery and skin diseases are a regular phenomenon as their immune system is not powerful.
In addition, our city slums are extremely unhygienic. On the one hand, almost all slums are dirty and unlivable, while on the other, all are fertile grounds for breeding lethal diseases.
Talking to the Daily Observer, Abu Naser Khan, Chairman of Bangladesh
Poribesh Bachao Andolon, said that government must be well equipped to handle any kinds of unfavourable situation.
"We are having some sensitive communities like slum dwellers and Rohingya refugees in the camps. We should keep constant monitoring of these areas," he said.
Just pointing to this issue of Coronavirus many health experts did not appreciate bringing back the 312 students and their family members from China's Wuhan province, eight of them are currently admitted to Kurmitola hospital, and the rest quarantined at Ashkona Hajj Camp.
Many experts on condition of anonymity said that government's step of bringing people back from Wuhan, the epicenter of Coronavirus, was not a wise decision.
Expressing apprehension about the capacity of Bangladesh government, they also asked will Bangladesh government be able to close the connections with other parts of the country, as Chins did, if there is any outbreak of the disease?




A number of experts said that Bangladesh government should halt all air communication with China.
But this call is not being welcomed by everyone, A journalist Anwar Shahadat from BBC think that such a call will create massive unemployment because like many countries, Bangladesh's economy as well as development funds flow depends on China.
But nothing is more precious than anyone's life, so Bangladesh government must ban all kind of communications with China unless a stable situation is restored there, some observers said.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
China accuses US of spreading coronavirus ‘panic’, shuns US help
ICC team holds press confce today
4 rumour mongers held, 5 teachers jailed for supplying answers
Hearing on charge framing against Khaleda on Mar 3
Gazette on city poll results this week
5,447 absent on first day of SSC exams
Dhaka’s slum people are most vulnerable to coronavirus
No more special flights for Bangladeshis in China: Health minister


Latest News
Cabinet approves plan to lessen oil, chemical spill into sea
Two pvt univ students die from drug overdose
64 species of fresh water fish face extinction
5,447 absent on 1st day
Another China-returnee hospitalised with fever
Nine jailed for catching shark pups, jatka
Proposed law allows companies to get registered without seals
Pakistan bucks trend and resumes flights to virus-hit China
Dhaka Int’l Trade Fair gets two more days
Dipu Moni for distributing public exams admit cards much earlier
Most Read News
Dhaka-Rome likely to sign three MoUs
Sadullapur UNO best in Rangpur Division
Cultural activist cum architect Sazzadur Rasheed joins Primeasia University
China set to open speed-built hospital; Death toll hits 361
Fire burns down over 100 shanties at Ctg slum
SSC, equivalent exams begin
Vice-Chancellor of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman Digital University
4 arrested over question paper leak
Indian envoy pays homage to Bangabandhu in Tungipara
Travellers can bring $10,000 without declaration
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft