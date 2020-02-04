No more special flights for Bangladeshis in China: Health minister





Health Minister Zahid Maleque on Monday said Bangladeshis in China will have to make their own arrangements to return home and no aircraft will be sent to bring them back."From now on, those Bangladeshis, who want to return from China, will have to do so on their own," the minister said at an event organised by Bangladesh Medical Association (BMA) at itsauditorium in Dhaka this afternoon.The government will provide all assistance, but no aircraft will be sent to China to bring them back, he said hours after Cabinet Secretary Khandaker Anwarul Islam said Singapore had rejected the visa applications of the Biman crew who brought back 312 Bangladeshis from Wuhan on Sunday.The minister said the total expenditure for bringing back the 312 Bangladeshis was about Tk 20 million. -AGENCIES