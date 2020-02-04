PM orders to check coronavirus entering country at any cost





The PM gave the directive during an informal discussion before the regular weekly Cabinet meeting held at the Prime Minister's Office with Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina in the chair.

After the meeting, Cabinet Secretary Khandker Anwarul Islam briefed media at the Secretariat about the outcomes of the meeting.

During the informal discussion, the Prime Minister was informed about the measures taken by the government to tackle the deadly virus.

State Minister for Civil Aviation Mahbub Ali informed the PM that the Biman crew, who brought back 312 Bangladeshis from coronavirus-hit China's Wuhan, are being barred from entering other countries.

At least 171 more Bangladeshis want to return home from China. But, the Biman authority is facing problems to bring them back by sending other pilots. In this situation, the Civil Aviation Ministry is planning to bring them back with a chartered Chinese aircraft, the cabinet secretary said quoting the civil aviation minister.

As many as 312 Bangladeshis, who returned home China on February 1, have

been quarantined at Ashkona Hajj Camp for 14 days. Those who will be brought back in future will also be kept there for the same period, he added.

About the operation of flights to and from China, Anwarul Islam said a total of four flights are being operated with China every day. Each flight carries only 10 to 12 passengers. In this situation, the airlines will be compelled to suspend flight operation with the country until the situation is back to normal.















