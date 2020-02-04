Remove illegal structures from Mayur River bank, HC to govt





The court also ordered the authorities concerned to submit a report after complying with the directive by April 6.

The bench of Justice Gobinda Chandra Tagore and Justice Mohammad Ullah passed the order

following a writ petition filed by Human Rights and Peace for Bangladesh (HRPB)

Lawyer Manzill Murshid appeared for the petitioner while Advocate Abdul Gaffar for the Khulna City Corporation. Deputy Attorney General Abu Yeahia Dulal represented the state.

Manzill Murshid said the HC in 2016 ordered Khulna City Corporation to demolish six illegal structures erected on the bank of the Mayur River and submit a report before the court.

The KCC's video footage submitted to the HC shows the presence of many more illegal establishments along the river.

















The High Court (HC) on Monday ordered the government to remove all illegal structures from the bank of the Mayur River in Khulna in two months.The court also ordered the authorities concerned to submit a report after complying with the directive by April 6.The bench of Justice Gobinda Chandra Tagore and Justice Mohammad Ullah passed the orderfollowing a writ petition filed by Human Rights and Peace for Bangladesh (HRPB)Lawyer Manzill Murshid appeared for the petitioner while Advocate Abdul Gaffar for the Khulna City Corporation. Deputy Attorney General Abu Yeahia Dulal represented the state.Manzill Murshid said the HC in 2016 ordered Khulna City Corporation to demolish six illegal structures erected on the bank of the Mayur River and submit a report before the court.The KCC's video footage submitted to the HC shows the presence of many more illegal establishments along the river.