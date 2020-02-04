HC issues rule over gender detection of unborn babies





The bench of justice M Enyetur Rahim and Justice Md Mostafizur Rahman issued the rule following a writ petition filed by a Supreme Court lawyer on January 26.

Seven respondents, including secretary to the Health Ministry, Women and Children Affairs Ministry, Social Welfare Ministry, director general of the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS), were asked to come up with explanations.

Lawyer Md Abdul Halim represented the petitioner while Deputy Attorney General MMG Sarwar Payel stood for the state.

On January 26, Supreme Court lawyer Ishrat Hasan filed the writ petition, seeking an order to stop the gender detection test of unborn babies.

On December 1 last year, the petitioner sent a legal notice to the secretaries of the health ministry, women and children's affairs ministry and social welfare ministry over the matter. In the notice, she asked the ministries to order the clinics and diagnostic centres to stop tests to check the gender of the baby.

Ishrat Hassan told the media that many people in the country want sons because they believe that they can earn and carry the family forward.

'In this situation, if the sex is revealed during pregnancy and it doesn't meet the expectations of the parents, it will have a negative effect on the physical and mental well-being of the expecting mother,' she said.

She further added that expecting mothers often suffer from depression and it affects the baby as well for which disclosing the gender in Bangladesh should be stopped.















