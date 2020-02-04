Biman’s China flight crew blocked by other countries



Five inmates under quarantine, seen loitering in the open air on the roof of the Ashkona Hajj Camp, where at least 312 returnees from China are held for screening for suspected coronavirus.

Although the crew are not in the risk of Coronavirus attack, they were prohibited at the airport in Singapore. The authorities haven't issued visa for the crew in the airport for entering the country, according to the Biman and Civil Aviation Ministry officials.

Although the aircraft that carried the students from Wuhan was made

germ-free following the procedures of the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO), a specialized agency of the United Nations, the authorities apprehended that the aircraft would also be barred from operation in those countries.

State Minister for Civil Aviation and Tourism Mahbub Ali on Monday informed the Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina about the apprehension and sought her intervention on the issue.

After Monday's Cabinet meeting, Cabinet Secretary Khandker Anwarul Islam told journalists at a briefing that the issue was discussed in the informal session of the Cabinet meeting.

The Cabinet Secretary said a high-level meeting over Coronavirus was also held after the Cabinet meeting. Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina chaired the special meeting organised to discuss the measures so that Coronavirus cannot enter the country.

In the meeting, the Civil Aviation Ministry sought the Prime Minister's permission to charter a Chinese aircraft for carrying the 171 more people from China intending to return home.

"A team of 171 Bangladeshis of different ages is also there in Hubei province of China, who wants to return home. Now the problem is that the pilots of our aircraft that went to Wuhan are not allowed to enter any other country," he said, adding, "Singapore has already informed that these crew can't enter their country."

In this context, the meeting suggested bringing the Bangladeshis back from Hubei province by any chartered plane of China. "Any chartered plane or Chinese plane will be the best option (to bring them back)," Anwarul Islam said.

When asked whether Bangladesh will suspend the flights on Bangladesh-China route, he said four flights are now operating on the route every day. Each flight now gets only 10 to 12 passengers. "I think the respective airlines will suspend their operation on this route."

Whether the countries imposed ban on the aircraft which carried the passengers from China to enter there? In reply to the question, Civil Aviation Ministry's Public Relation Officer Tanvir Ahmed told this correspondent the aircraft was made germ-free following the ICAO procedures. As per the provision, it was kept in observation for 12 hours instead of six hours following the ICAO tradition.

"As it was found germ free, I think there will be no problem to carry passengers to those countries as per ICAO provision," he said adding that he is not aware about any bar on operating flights to those destinations with the aircraft.

However, the Civil Aviation Ministry's Senior Secretary Mohibul Haque and Biman's Managing Director Mokabbir Hossain refrained from commenting on the issue when contacted.

Perturbed locals move about the area wearing masks as a precaution against the highly contagious disease. This photo was taken on Monday. PHOTO: OBSERVER

The 171 Bangladeshis will be brought back to the country upon clearance from the Chinese authorities, the Cabinet Secretary said adding that the Bangladesh Embassy in Beijing has already been asked to discuss with the China authorities in this regard.

The meeting stressed the need for taking all-out measures so that the deadly Coronavirus in no way can enter Bangladesh.

At the meeting, the authorities concerned were asked to take measures so that people do not get panicked as no-one with Coronavirus has been detected in Bangladesh yet and the government has taken proper measures to check the virus, he said.

Anwarul Islam said doctors had conducted blood tests of all the returnees. "No-one of 312 was found infected with Coronavirus," he said adding that the Chinese government has ensured that any person infected by Coronavirus would not be allowed to leave their country.

He said physicians and experts were also among the 20 to 25 people who attended the special meeting.

The novel coronavirus, which spread from China's Wuhan, has so far killed 361 people and infected more than 17,300 globally until Monday.

On Saturday, Bangladesh has brought its 312 citizens back from China's Wuhan, the epicenter of the new coronavirus outbreak, and eight of them were sent to hospital.















The crew of the aircraft of Biman Bangladesh Airlines which returned from Coronavirus-hit Wuhan of China carrying 314 Bangladeshi students are now denied visas to enter other countries including Singapore.Although the crew are not in the risk of Coronavirus attack, they were prohibited at the airport in Singapore. The authorities haven't issued visa for the crew in the airport for entering the country, according to the Biman and Civil Aviation Ministry officials.Although the aircraft that carried the students from Wuhan was madegerm-free following the procedures of the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO), a specialized agency of the United Nations, the authorities apprehended that the aircraft would also be barred from operation in those countries.State Minister for Civil Aviation and Tourism Mahbub Ali on Monday informed the Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina about the apprehension and sought her intervention on the issue.After Monday's Cabinet meeting, Cabinet Secretary Khandker Anwarul Islam told journalists at a briefing that the issue was discussed in the informal session of the Cabinet meeting.The Cabinet Secretary said a high-level meeting over Coronavirus was also held after the Cabinet meeting. Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina chaired the special meeting organised to discuss the measures so that Coronavirus cannot enter the country.In the meeting, the Civil Aviation Ministry sought the Prime Minister's permission to charter a Chinese aircraft for carrying the 171 more people from China intending to return home."A team of 171 Bangladeshis of different ages is also there in Hubei province of China, who wants to return home. Now the problem is that the pilots of our aircraft that went to Wuhan are not allowed to enter any other country," he said, adding, "Singapore has already informed that these crew can't enter their country."In this context, the meeting suggested bringing the Bangladeshis back from Hubei province by any chartered plane of China. "Any chartered plane or Chinese plane will be the best option (to bring them back)," Anwarul Islam said.When asked whether Bangladesh will suspend the flights on Bangladesh-China route, he said four flights are now operating on the route every day. Each flight now gets only 10 to 12 passengers. "I think the respective airlines will suspend their operation on this route."Whether the countries imposed ban on the aircraft which carried the passengers from China to enter there? In reply to the question, Civil Aviation Ministry's Public Relation Officer Tanvir Ahmed told this correspondent the aircraft was made germ-free following the ICAO procedures. As per the provision, it was kept in observation for 12 hours instead of six hours following the ICAO tradition."As it was found germ free, I think there will be no problem to carry passengers to those countries as per ICAO provision," he said adding that he is not aware about any bar on operating flights to those destinations with the aircraft.However, the Civil Aviation Ministry's Senior Secretary Mohibul Haque and Biman's Managing Director Mokabbir Hossain refrained from commenting on the issue when contacted.Bangladesh imposed a restriction on Wuhan-based Chinese workers to visit Bangladesh.The 171 Bangladeshis will be brought back to the country upon clearance from the Chinese authorities, the Cabinet Secretary said adding that the Bangladesh Embassy in Beijing has already been asked to discuss with the China authorities in this regard.The meeting stressed the need for taking all-out measures so that the deadly Coronavirus in no way can enter Bangladesh.At the meeting, the authorities concerned were asked to take measures so that people do not get panicked as no-one with Coronavirus has been detected in Bangladesh yet and the government has taken proper measures to check the virus, he said.Anwarul Islam said doctors had conducted blood tests of all the returnees. "No-one of 312 was found infected with Coronavirus," he said adding that the Chinese government has ensured that any person infected by Coronavirus would not be allowed to leave their country.He said physicians and experts were also among the 20 to 25 people who attended the special meeting.The novel coronavirus, which spread from China's Wuhan, has so far killed 361 people and infected more than 17,300 globally until Monday.On Saturday, Bangladesh has brought its 312 citizens back from China's Wuhan, the epicenter of the new coronavirus outbreak, and eight of them were sent to hospital.