Tuesday, 4 February, 2020, 3:52 AM
Body of 5-year-old child retrieved from Dhaka canal

Published : Tuesday, 4 February, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 45
Staff Correspondent 

The body of five-year-old boy, who fell into a canal in East Rajarbag area in the capital on Sunday afternoon, was retrieved on Monday morning. The deceased was identified as Arshadul.
Fire Service and Civil Defence Station officer Anwar Hossain said the rescue operation was halted due to the depth of the canal.
The divers recovered the body around 9:30am. Arshadul went missing at about 3pm on Sunday while playing beside the canal.
On information, members of the Fire Service and Civil Defence went to the spot and started the search for the boy till midnight.
They resumed their search again at 7:40am on Monday and retrieved the body around 9:10am, said the duty official.
"Arshadul's father is a rickshaw-puller and his mother works as a domestic help. The family has been living in a house along the canal," said Mahbubul.  
"The boy was playing badminton with his brother in an empty space near the canal around 3pm on Sunday. He went to collect the shuttlecock flock on the water and fell into the canal."
"A team of divers began a rescue operation after they had arrived on the scene. The efforts were suspended around 10:30pm as the child was not found by then," said Ershad Hossain, an official of the Fire Service's control room.
"The divers resumed the operation early Monday and found him dead."


