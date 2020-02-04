Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 4 February, 2020, 3:52 AM
Home Sports

Djokovic takes aim at Federer's Slams, ranking record

Published : Tuesday, 4 February, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 26

MELBOURNE, FEB 3: Novak Djokovic put Roger Federer on notice as he won his 17th Grand Slam title at the Australian Open and warned he was going all-out for the Swiss's record of 20 -- and his mark for weeks as world number one.
Djokovic, who came through a mid-match slump to win his eighth title in Melbourne, is relentlessly totting up the victories that could soon end the debate over who's the greatest in history.
The five-set victory over Dominic Thiem was his eighth in eight finals in Melbourne, putting him alongside Federer and Nadal as the only men to win the same Slam eight times.




It makes Djokovic, 32, the first man in the Open era, and only the second in history, to win Grand Slam titles in three different decades -- and as a not-insignificant bonus, returns him to world number one.
In an ominous sign for his rivals, the Serb has started the year unbeaten with Wimbledon, the French Open, the Tokyo Olympics and the US Open all lying in front of him as tantalising opportunities.
He is clear-sighted about his goals: overtaking Nadal's 19 Major titles and Federer's 20 to become the all-time Grand Slam king, and outdoing the Swiss master's record 310 weeks in the top ranking.
Djokovic has so far clocked up 276 weeks as number one and could pass second-placed Pete Sampras's 286 in April, and Federer's 310 on October 5.    -AFP



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Djokovic takes aim at Federer's Slams, ranking record
Ronaldo extends scoring streak to keep Juve ahead of Inter, Lazio
Getafe move up to third as top four rivals stumble
Tottenham weather Man City storm to snatch win
Fati and Messi connection sees Barca hold on against Levante
Beximco becomes sponsor of women's team for T20 WC
Former Sri Lankan players to play Bushfire T20 in Australia
East Zone thrash Central Zone by an innings


Latest News
Cabinet approves plan to lessen oil, chemical spill into sea
Two pvt univ students die from drug overdose
64 species of fresh water fish face extinction
5,447 absent on 1st day
Another China-returnee hospitalised with fever
Nine jailed for catching shark pups, jatka
Proposed law allows companies to get registered without seals
Pakistan bucks trend and resumes flights to virus-hit China
Dhaka Int’l Trade Fair gets two more days
Dipu Moni for distributing public exams admit cards much earlier
Most Read News
Dhaka-Rome likely to sign three MoUs
Sadullapur UNO best in Rangpur Division
Cultural activist cum architect Sazzadur Rasheed joins Primeasia University
China set to open speed-built hospital; Death toll hits 361
Fire burns down over 100 shanties at Ctg slum
SSC, equivalent exams begin
Vice-Chancellor of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman Digital University
4 arrested over question paper leak
Indian envoy pays homage to Bangabandhu in Tungipara
Travellers can bring $10,000 without declaration
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft