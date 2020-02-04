Video
Tuesday, 4 February, 2020
Getafe move up to third as top four rivals stumble

Published : Tuesday, 4 February, 2020

MADRID, FEB 3: Sevilla and Real Sociedad both lost ground in La Liga's race for Champions League qualification on Sunday as Getafe beat Athletic Bilbao to climb to third.  Real Sociedad lost 2-1 away at struggling Leganes while Sevilla were held to a 1-1 draw at home to Alaves.
In between, Getafe had carved out a 2-0 victory away at Bilbao to put them in pole position behind the two title challengers, Real Madrid and Barcelona. Jose Bordalas' team are now ahead of Sevilla on goal difference, while Real Sociedad are five points further back.
Getafe missed out on fourth on the final day of last season but they continue to prove their challenge was far from a one-off.  Their success has been built largely on a solid defence but Damian Suarez's opening goal at San Mames came after a brilliant attacking move, as he exchanged consecutive one-twos before weaving through and finishing into the corner.     -AFP


