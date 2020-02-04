Beximco becomes sponsor of women's team for T20 WC

Beximco Group became the sponsor of the Bangladesh Women's national cricket team in ICC women's T20 World Cup in Australia. Recently Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) announced the

sponsorship.

The announcement has come in a meeting held in BCB office at Mirpur, Dhaka. BCB president Nazmul Hasan Papon MP and Beximco Communications' Head of Marketing and Strategic Sales Muhammad Abul Khair Chowdhury were present in the occasion.

The Tigress would start their T20 World Cup mission facing India in their first Group A match on February 24 in Perth, Australia. Before that, they will participate in 13 days long practice campaign. With an aim to bring up their best result by playing a smart cricket, the Bangladesh Women's team left Dhaka on Sunday (February 2).











