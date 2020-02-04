East Zone thrash Central Zone by an innings





Walton Central Zone resumed the 2nd innings at 115 for 3 in 40 overs and succumbed to an embarrassing defeat after being bowled out for 333 in 109.2 overs.

Captain Najmul Hossain Shanto (54), Mohammad Mithun (83) and Taibur Rahman (62) scored fifties but their effort went in vain.

Nayeem Hasan picked up six wickets conceding 85 runs in 29 overs while Taijul Islam took two wickets for 82 runs.

Earlier in the first innings, Central Zone were bowled out for 213 in 75.1 overs with Saif Hassan being the highest scorer with 58 runs to his name.

Taijul bagged five wickets while Abu Jayed and Nayeem took two wickets each.

In reply, Islami Bank East Zone piled up a massive 555 for 2(declared) in 139.5 overs on the back of Tamim Iqbal's record breaking 334 runs and Mominul Haque's knock of 111.



BCB North Zone vs BCB South Zone

The day's other first-round match between BCB North Zone and BCB South Zone ended in a draw at Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium in Chattogram on Monday.

Replying to BCB South Zone total 262 and 398/3d runs in two innings, North Zone having made 207 runs in the first innings, needed 432 runs in the 2nd innings to win the match. But they managed to reach 278 for 4 in 81 overs when the bails were lifted for the fourth and final day (Monday) to settle for a draw.

Liton Das was the highest run getter for North Zone in their 2nd innings scoring 103 from 168 balls hitting nine fours and two sixes while Junaid Siddique posted 61 runs off 127 balls with eight fours to his name.

Abdur Razzak took two wickets for 66 runs in 23 overs while Al Amin Hossain and Mahmudullah Riyad took one wicket each. -UNB

















