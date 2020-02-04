Video
Tuesday, 4 February, 2020, 3:52 AM
Don't want to repeat Test mistakes in Pakistan: Mominul

Published : Tuesday, 4 February, 2020 at 12:00 AM

Bangladesh Test captain Mominul Haque has said they will try to ensure that the mistakes they committed against Afghanistan and India in the previous two series are not repeated during the Pakistan tour.
The first match of the two-match Test series against Pakistan will begin on February 7 in Rawalpindi and the Tigers are all set to fly for Pakistan on Tuesday (February 4).
"I believe we're going to show a good sort of Test performance in Pakistan. But to do that, we've to make sure that we don't repeat mistakes that we did against Afghanistan and India in the last two series," Mominul told the media at Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium on Monday.
Bangladesh will be under-prepared ahead of the Rawalpindi Test as they will get only two or three practice sessions before the match takes to the field.
Bangladesh head coach Russell Domingo said it is not ideal to play a Test in a venue without having any idea about the condition.
But, Mominul said they are happy with the preparations that the players got in the first round of the ongoing Bangladesh Cricket League (BCL).    -UNB


