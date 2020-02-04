V-Day Kabaddi rolls today





In the tournament, six services teams will play in man's event while four teams, including three district teams and one services team, will take part in woman's event.

The teams in man's events are Bangladesh Navy, Bangladesh Air Force, Boarder Guard Bangladesh, Bangladesh Fire Service, Bangladesh Police and Bangladesh Jail while teams in woman's events are Dhaka District, Narail District, Meghna Kabaddi Club and Bangladesh Police.









On the opening day, Meghna Kabaddi Club will take on Narail District in woman's event at 8:30am. On the other hand, Bangladesh Police will meet Bangladesh Fire Service in man's opener at 3:00pm at the same event.





