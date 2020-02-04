Video
Tuesday, 4 February, 2020, 3:51 AM
V-Day Kabaddi rolls today

Published : Tuesday, 4 February, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 42
Sports Reporter

Victory Day Kabaddi 2019, for men and women, is rolling today (Tuesday) at the Shaheed Tajuddin Ahmed Wooden Floor Indoor Stadium, Paltan in Dhaka.
In the tournament, six services teams will play in man's event while four teams, including three district teams and one services team, will take part in woman's event.
The teams in man's events are Bangladesh Navy, Bangladesh Air Force, Boarder Guard Bangladesh, Bangladesh Fire Service, Bangladesh Police and Bangladesh Jail while teams in woman's events are Dhaka District, Narail District, Meghna Kabaddi Club and Bangladesh Police.




On the opening day, Meghna Kabaddi Club will take on Narail District in woman's event at 8:30am. On the other hand, Bangladesh Police will meet Bangladesh Fire Service in man's opener at 3:00pm at the same event.


