Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 4 February, 2020, 3:51 AM
Home Sports

Tamim tunes up for Test with record triple ton

Published : Tuesday, 4 February, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 44

In this handout photograph by Bangladesh cricket Board (BCB) taken on on February 2, 2020, cricketer Tamim Iqbal is congratulated by teammates as he walks back to the pavilion after a record-breaking triple hundred on the third day of the BCL first-round match between Central Zone and East Zone at the Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium . - Tamim Iqbal warmed up for his Test comeback with a triple hundred in first-class cricket that is the highest score on Bangladeshi soil. Tamim became only the second Bangladeshi to score a triple hundred in first-class cricket after he smashed an unbeaten 334 runs on February 2 for East Zone against Central Zone in the ongoing Bangladesh Cricket League four-day match in Dhaka's northern Mirpur neighbourhood. photo: AFP

In this handout photograph by Bangladesh cricket Board (BCB) taken on on February 2, 2020, cricketer Tamim Iqbal is congratulated by teammates as he walks back to the pavilion after a record-breaking triple hundred on the third day of the BCL first-round match between Central Zone and East Zone at the Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium . - Tamim Iqbal warmed up for his Test comeback with a triple hundred in first-class cricket that is the highest score on Bangladeshi soil. Tamim became only the second Bangladeshi to score a triple hundred in first-class cricket after he smashed an unbeaten 334 runs on February 2 for East Zone against Central Zone in the ongoing Bangladesh Cricket League four-day match in Dhaka's northern Mirpur neighbourhood. photo: AFP

Tamim Iqbal warmed up for his Test comeback with a triple century Sunday -- the highest first-class score ever recorded on Bangladeshi soil.
The left-hander became only the second Bangladeshi to score a triple ton while smashing an unbeaten 334 for East Zone against Central in the Bangladesh Cricket League.
He overtook former Under-19 teammate Roqibul Hasan's 313, before surpassing Sri Lankan Kumar Sangakkara's 319 -- against Bangladesh in a Test match in 2014 -- to also chalk up the highest individual innings in Bangladesh.
"This is really a special feeling. Everyone has a dream, but I never thought that it would come in this match," Tamim told reporters after his innings.
"Scoring 300 is always difficult against any opposition at any level. If it was easy, you would see someone scoring 300 every month.
Tamim could not have timed his record innings better, as he is preparing to return to Test cricket after skipping Bangladesh's previous three matches, against Afghanistan and India.
He took a break from international cricket after a dip in form, and also opted out in November to be with his expectant wife.
Bangladesh's top run-scorer in all three formats, Tamim struggled at the World Cup in England last year scoring just 235 runs in eight innings at an average of 29.37.
He was later made interim captain for a three-match one-day series in Sri Lanka in the absence of injured skipper Mashrafe Mortaza, but the leadership role failed to bring out his best and he scored just 21 runs in three matches as Bangladesh lost 3-0.
Tamim, named in the Bangladesh squad for the first Test against Pakistan in Rawalpindi from February 7-11, returned to domestic first-class cricket to prepare for the top flight.
"The wicket was very good. There was no spin and the wicket didn't behave differently," he said.




Tamim was given a guard of honour by his teammates as he returned to the dressing room, and the Bangladesh Cricket Board also hosted a small ceremony to celebrate his knock.     -AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Djokovic takes aim at Federer's Slams, ranking record
Ronaldo extends scoring streak to keep Juve ahead of Inter, Lazio
Getafe move up to third as top four rivals stumble
Tottenham weather Man City storm to snatch win
Fati and Messi connection sees Barca hold on against Levante
Beximco becomes sponsor of women's team for T20 WC
Former Sri Lankan players to play Bushfire T20 in Australia
East Zone thrash Central Zone by an innings


Latest News
Cabinet approves plan to lessen oil, chemical spill into sea
Two pvt univ students die from drug overdose
64 species of fresh water fish face extinction
5,447 absent on 1st day
Another China-returnee hospitalised with fever
Nine jailed for catching shark pups, jatka
Proposed law allows companies to get registered without seals
Pakistan bucks trend and resumes flights to virus-hit China
Dhaka Int’l Trade Fair gets two more days
Dipu Moni for distributing public exams admit cards much earlier
Most Read News
Dhaka-Rome likely to sign three MoUs
Sadullapur UNO best in Rangpur Division
Cultural activist cum architect Sazzadur Rasheed joins Primeasia University
China set to open speed-built hospital; Death toll hits 361
Fire burns down over 100 shanties at Ctg slum
SSC, equivalent exams begin
Vice-Chancellor of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman Digital University
4 arrested over question paper leak
Indian envoy pays homage to Bangabandhu in Tungipara
Travellers can bring $10,000 without declaration
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft