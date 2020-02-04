China's major plane maker delivered 502 civil airplanes in 2019





The AVIC has been pushing forward steadily the development of civil airplanes and civilian-use products, said the AVIC.

In 2019, the AVIC signed orders for 102 general airplanes and helicopters.

The AVIC recorded an annual operating revenue of 458 billion yuan (about 66 billion US dollars) in 2019, with a total profit of 19.8 billion yuan.

In 2019, the AVIC initiated an aviation industry alliance with relevant enterprises to further tap and support markets of countries and regions along the Belt and Road.

As one of the AVIC's major civil airplane projects, the "Modern Ark" turboprop civil airplane family was made a pilot project in 2019 to better customers, said the AVIC.









The "Modern Ark" family now has two members, the MA60 and MA600, which both have been delivered to serve the overseas market. Its third member, the MA700, is expected to roll off the production line in mid-2020 and conduct its maiden flight within the year. -Xinhua





