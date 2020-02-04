Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 4 February, 2020, 3:51 AM
Home Business

China's major plane maker delivered 502 civil airplanes in 2019

Published : Tuesday, 4 February, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 13

BEIJING, Feb 3: China's state-owned aircraft manufacturer the Aviation Industry Corporation of China (AVIC) delivered a total of 502 civil airplanes in 2019, according to the corporation.
The AVIC has been pushing forward steadily the development of civil airplanes and civilian-use products, said the AVIC.
In 2019, the AVIC signed orders for 102 general airplanes and helicopters.
The AVIC recorded an annual operating revenue of 458 billion yuan (about 66 billion US dollars) in 2019, with a total profit of 19.8 billion yuan.
In 2019, the AVIC initiated an aviation industry alliance with relevant enterprises to further tap and support markets of countries and regions along the Belt and Road.
As one of the AVIC's major civil airplane projects, the "Modern Ark" turboprop civil airplane family was made a pilot project in 2019 to better customers, said the AVIC.




The "Modern Ark" family now has two members, the MA60 and MA600, which both have been delivered to serve the overseas market. Its third member, the MA700, is expected to roll off the production line in mid-2020 and conduct its maiden flight within the year.    -Xinhua


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Pound hit by renewed hard Brexit fears
China's major plane maker delivered 502 civil airplanes in 2019
AirAsia shares plunge after Airbus bribery allegations
Ryanair flies into quarterly profit
Singapore Airlines starts Airbus A350-900 flights in Dhaka
China overtakes US as New Zealand's top beef market
France targets UK fish exports as bargaining chip for talks
Visa, Mastercard could be the next $1tr companies


Latest News
Cabinet approves plan to lessen oil, chemical spill into sea
Two pvt univ students die from drug overdose
64 species of fresh water fish face extinction
5,447 absent on 1st day
Another China-returnee hospitalised with fever
Nine jailed for catching shark pups, jatka
Proposed law allows companies to get registered without seals
Pakistan bucks trend and resumes flights to virus-hit China
Dhaka Int’l Trade Fair gets two more days
Dipu Moni for distributing public exams admit cards much earlier
Most Read News
Dhaka-Rome likely to sign three MoUs
Sadullapur UNO best in Rangpur Division
Cultural activist cum architect Sazzadur Rasheed joins Primeasia University
China set to open speed-built hospital; Death toll hits 361
Fire burns down over 100 shanties at Ctg slum
SSC, equivalent exams begin
Vice-Chancellor of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman Digital University
4 arrested over question paper leak
Indian envoy pays homage to Bangabandhu in Tungipara
Travellers can bring $10,000 without declaration
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft