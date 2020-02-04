Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 4 February, 2020, 3:51 AM
Home Business

AirAsia shares plunge after Airbus bribery allegations

Published : Tuesday, 4 February, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 12

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 3: Shares of Malaysia's AirAsia Group (AIRA.KL) and unit AirAsia X (AIRX.KL) fell on Monday, after allegations by Britain's Serious Fraud Office that Airbus (AIR.PA) paid a bribe of $50 million to win plane orders from Asia's largest budget airline group.
AirAsia shares fell as much as 11% to 1.27 ringgit - their lowest since May 2016 - while those of AirAsia X tanked 12% to their all-time low of 11.5 Malaysian sen.
Malaysia's anti-graft agency is investigating the allegations from Britain. AirAsia has said it never made any purchase decisions that were premised on Airbus sponsorship, and that it would fully cooperate with the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC).
Malaysia's Securities Commission said on Sunday it would also examine whether AirAsia broke securities laws.
The allegations were revealed on Friday as part of a record $4 billion settlement Airbus agreed with France, Britain and the United States. Prosecutors said the company had bribed public officials and hidden payments as part of a pattern of worldwide corruption.
Airbus said at the weekend it would not comment on the Malaysian investigations.
Analysts said the accusation against AirAsia comes at a particularly bad time as airlines grapple with a slowdown in business because of the fast-spreading coronavirus epidemic that has killed more than 300 people in China and disrupted air travel.
"Besides being embroiled in this corruption scandal, we expect a tough operating environment to persist over the medium term with maintenance cost remaining high ... and concerns over the Wuhan virus outbreak which could derail propensity for air travel in the region," Malaysia's Kenanga Investment Bank wrote in a research note.
TA Securities downgraded AirAsia Group stock to "sell" from "buy".
"We choose the 'sell first, ask questions later' approach to avoid the uncertainty in association with the corruption investigation by MACC, where the impact on AirAsia could be significant in terms of corporate governance," it said in a note.      -Reuters


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Pound hit by renewed hard Brexit fears
China's major plane maker delivered 502 civil airplanes in 2019
AirAsia shares plunge after Airbus bribery allegations
Ryanair flies into quarterly profit
Singapore Airlines starts Airbus A350-900 flights in Dhaka
China overtakes US as New Zealand's top beef market
France targets UK fish exports as bargaining chip for talks
Visa, Mastercard could be the next $1tr companies


Latest News
Cabinet approves plan to lessen oil, chemical spill into sea
Two pvt univ students die from drug overdose
64 species of fresh water fish face extinction
5,447 absent on 1st day
Another China-returnee hospitalised with fever
Nine jailed for catching shark pups, jatka
Proposed law allows companies to get registered without seals
Pakistan bucks trend and resumes flights to virus-hit China
Dhaka Int’l Trade Fair gets two more days
Dipu Moni for distributing public exams admit cards much earlier
Most Read News
Dhaka-Rome likely to sign three MoUs
Sadullapur UNO best in Rangpur Division
Cultural activist cum architect Sazzadur Rasheed joins Primeasia University
China set to open speed-built hospital; Death toll hits 361
Fire burns down over 100 shanties at Ctg slum
SSC, equivalent exams begin
Vice-Chancellor of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman Digital University
4 arrested over question paper leak
Indian envoy pays homage to Bangabandhu in Tungipara
Travellers can bring $10,000 without declaration
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft