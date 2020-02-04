Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 4 February, 2020, 3:51 AM
Home Business

Singapore Airlines starts Airbus A350-900 flights in Dhaka

Published : Tuesday, 4 February, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 10
Business Desk

Singapore Airlines (SIA) has started its service of Airbus A350-900 medium-haul aircraft for the first time in Bangladesh as it made its inaugural flight from Dhaka to Singapore recently. The aircraft entered in service as SQ446 and the return flight from Dhaka to Singapore was SQ447, according to press release.  
The boarding announcement was made by George Robertson, General Manager Bangladesh, Singapore Airlines for the inaugural flight of the A350-900.  
Featuring new regional Business Class and Economy Class cabin products, the A350-900 medium-haul Business Class cabin has 40 seats in a 1-2-1 arrangement that ensures direct aisle access for every customer, while the Economy Class cabin has 263 seats arranged in a comfortable 3-3-3 configuration.
The inaugural ceremony was attended by Md. Mahbub Ali, State Minister, Ministry of Civil Aviation and Tourism as the Chief Guest along with Chairman, Civil Aviation Authority of Bangladesh, Air Vice Marshal M Mafidur Rahman, Member Operations and Planning, Civil Aviation Authority of Bangladesh, Air Commodore Md. Khalid Hossain, Singapore Consul, William Chik, Director, Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport, Group Captain AHM Touhid-ul Ahsan and Chief of Armed Police Battalion, Mosharaf Hossain.
The A350-900 is fitted with the latest Thales AVANT inflight entertainment system.
George Robertson, General Manager Bangladesh, Singapore Airlines were present during the ceremony along with other senior officials from Singapore Airlines, including Kunjie Lim, Station Manager and Rifat Kader, Head of Sales and Marketing.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Pound hit by renewed hard Brexit fears
China's major plane maker delivered 502 civil airplanes in 2019
AirAsia shares plunge after Airbus bribery allegations
Ryanair flies into quarterly profit
Singapore Airlines starts Airbus A350-900 flights in Dhaka
China overtakes US as New Zealand's top beef market
France targets UK fish exports as bargaining chip for talks
Visa, Mastercard could be the next $1tr companies


Latest News
Cabinet approves plan to lessen oil, chemical spill into sea
Two pvt univ students die from drug overdose
64 species of fresh water fish face extinction
5,447 absent on 1st day
Another China-returnee hospitalised with fever
Nine jailed for catching shark pups, jatka
Proposed law allows companies to get registered without seals
Pakistan bucks trend and resumes flights to virus-hit China
Dhaka Int’l Trade Fair gets two more days
Dipu Moni for distributing public exams admit cards much earlier
Most Read News
Dhaka-Rome likely to sign three MoUs
Sadullapur UNO best in Rangpur Division
Cultural activist cum architect Sazzadur Rasheed joins Primeasia University
China set to open speed-built hospital; Death toll hits 361
Fire burns down over 100 shanties at Ctg slum
SSC, equivalent exams begin
Vice-Chancellor of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman Digital University
4 arrested over question paper leak
Indian envoy pays homage to Bangabandhu in Tungipara
Travellers can bring $10,000 without declaration
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft