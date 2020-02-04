Singapore Airlines starts Airbus A350-900 flights in Dhaka





The boarding announcement was made by George Robertson, General Manager Bangladesh, Singapore Airlines for the inaugural flight of the A350-900.

Featuring new regional Business Class and Economy Class cabin products, the A350-900 medium-haul Business Class cabin has 40 seats in a 1-2-1 arrangement that ensures direct aisle access for every customer, while the Economy Class cabin has 263 seats arranged in a comfortable 3-3-3 configuration.

The inaugural ceremony was attended by Md. Mahbub Ali, State Minister, Ministry of Civil Aviation and Tourism as the Chief Guest along with Chairman, Civil Aviation Authority of Bangladesh, Air Vice Marshal M Mafidur Rahman, Member Operations and Planning, Civil Aviation Authority of Bangladesh, Air Commodore Md. Khalid Hossain, Singapore Consul, William Chik, Director, Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport, Group Captain AHM Touhid-ul Ahsan and Chief of Armed Police Battalion, Mosharaf Hossain.

The A350-900 is fitted with the latest Thales AVANT inflight entertainment system.

George Robertson, General Manager Bangladesh, Singapore Airlines were present during the ceremony along with other senior officials from Singapore Airlines, including Kunjie Lim, Station Manager and Rifat Kader, Head of Sales and Marketing.















