Tuesday, 4 February, 2020, 3:51 AM
Home Business

China overtakes US as New Zealand's top beef market

Published : Tuesday, 4 February, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 12

WELLINGTON, Feb 3: China overtook the United States as the biggest market for New Zealand beef exports in 2019, the statistics department Stats NZ said on Thursday.
In the year ended December 2019, beef exports to China rose 112 per cent from 2018 to reach 1.7 billion NZ dollars (1.1 billion US dollars). In contrast, beef
exports to the United States fell 20 per cent to 956 million NZ dollars (622 million US dollars).
"China became the number one destination for beef exports from New Zealand in 2019," international statistics manager Darren Allan said in a statement.
"In 2019, nearly half of the total value and quantity of beef exports were sent to China. Around a quarter were exported to the US, reversing the figures for 2018 when it was the top destination," Allan said.
The average unit values of beef exports for the December 2019 year to China and the United States both rose, by 12 per cent and 15 per cent, respectively, statistics showed.
"The total value of beef exports to overseas markets was up in 2019, with higher prices and greater volumes," Allan said.    -Xinhua


