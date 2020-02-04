France targets UK fish exports as bargaining chip for talks





"This discussion will be pretty balanced because while it is true that we need access to British waters, the British need access to the European market," Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian told French media.

Britain, a major fish producer, has "extremely fish-rich waters in which many Europeans fish, starting with French people from Brittany, Normandy and the northern region", he said.

"It so happens that the United Kingdom exports 75 per cent of its fishing production to the European Union," he said.

Britain leaves the Common Fisheries Policy, which gives all EU fleets equal access to EU fishing grounds, after a post-Brexit transition period ends on December 31.

Both sides will try to agree a trade deal by that date that would include fishing rights, a high-stakes area for France in particular.

Le Drian also warned that Britain could not access the EU's common market in future unless it respected anti-dumping rules.

"If the United Kingdom wants to establish a kind of Singapore-on-Thames outside the European Union we won't agree because if you want access to our internal market, you need to respect our rules," he said. -AFP















PARIS, Feb 3: France reminded Britain on Sunday that the UK exports most of its fish production to European Union countries, highlighting a potential bargaining chip in coming post-Brexit talks about fishing rights that promise to be thorny."This discussion will be pretty balanced because while it is true that we need access to British waters, the British need access to the European market," Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian told French media.Britain, a major fish producer, has "extremely fish-rich waters in which many Europeans fish, starting with French people from Brittany, Normandy and the northern region", he said."It so happens that the United Kingdom exports 75 per cent of its fishing production to the European Union," he said.Britain leaves the Common Fisheries Policy, which gives all EU fleets equal access to EU fishing grounds, after a post-Brexit transition period ends on December 31.Both sides will try to agree a trade deal by that date that would include fishing rights, a high-stakes area for France in particular.Le Drian also warned that Britain could not access the EU's common market in future unless it respected anti-dumping rules."If the United Kingdom wants to establish a kind of Singapore-on-Thames outside the European Union we won't agree because if you want access to our internal market, you need to respect our rules," he said. -AFP