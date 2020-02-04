

Bangladesh Bank (BB) Financial Integrity and Customer Service Department General Manager Shafiqul Islam















Bangladesh Bank (BB) Financial Integrity and Customer Service Department General Manager Shafiqul Islam and Brac Bank Deputy Managing Director and Chief Operating Officer Sabbir Hossain, along with high officials of BB and Brac bank, inaugurating tab-based customer feedback system by cutting a cake at Brac Bank's Motijheel branch recently. Tab-based feedback capturing system will gradually be implemented in all the branches of Brac Bank across the country. photo: Bank